With summer holidays looming, European owners of electric vehicles might be wondering whether to risk taking their vehicles for long journeys. Agence France-Presse (AFP) investigated the pitfalls and joys of long-distance emissions-free motoring.
While fully electric vehicles have proved themselves in urban areas, winning fans for their ease of use and low emissions, many owners still suffer from “range anxiety” when it comes to long trips cross-country or on motorways.
The latest batteries, even on new models, still require regular recharges, and the infrastructure remains patchy in many areas.
An AFP team set out on a return trip from Paris to Namur, south of Brussels, a distance of 900km, in a Citroen e-C4, a mid-range compact car with SUV styling that advertises a fully charged range of 350km.
Armed with the ChargeMap app for locating charging stations, the team set off from central Paris in typically heavy traffic.
At slow speeds and in stop-start movements, most electric vehicles can drive for hours, and the e-C4 was no different.
However, once out on the highway, the battery dipped quickly. Its displayed range of 250km fell to less than 100km in less time than it takes to cover such a distance.
Just how far the range stretches can depend on the model of vehicle and the outside temperature, meaning careful planning is needed for winter trips.
And the e-C4 does not feature the fast charging of more expensive models, meaning longer stops can be required.
However, topping up the battery to 80 percent — the final 20 percent takes longer — cost only about 10 euros (US$10.75) at a service station near Verdun, near the borders with Belgium and Luxembourg.
European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said that about 6.8 million chargers are needed across the EU — or 14,000 installations per week — for the bloc to achieve its 2030 climate goal of reducing vehicle carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent. Only 300,000 slow chargers and 50,000 fast ones were installed last year.
Apps tested by AFP were mostly up to date with charger locations and any charger accepts payments by bank card — although subscribers to a particular charging network can score better rates.
Leaving the highway and entering regional routes, the car’s thirst for power fell, and the many chargers offered at town halls, auto dealerships and supermarkets soothed range anxiety.
At one Lidl supermarket, 52-year-old Emmanuel Verpoort was filling up his large Polestar car.
“I’ve already been to the Alps, and at the end of June we’re heading to the Cote d’Azur” in southern France, he said, predicting the trip would cost 22 euros in power.
“There’ll probably be a lot of people on the roads in the summertime, but I’m not worried,” he said.
As a buyer, “you have to pick a car with adequate range and that recharges quickly.”
On the approach to Brussels, it was time to find somewhere to stay that offered recharging so as to set off at 100 percent the next day.
For now, that is restricted to higher-end hotels, many with Tesla stations, or a few Airbnb listings.
On the way back, Dutch travelers were topping up before entering France, which has a poor reputation compared with the Netherlands’ dense charging network.
“The problem is that between Belgium and Spain, there’s France,” said 55-year-old Frank Berg, who was heading south with his wife.
However, Cecile Goubet of French electric motoring organization Avere said “our efforts are starting to pay off.”
She said that under a government decree, all motorway rest stops must offer recharging by the end of this year.
For now, long trips can be hobbled by problems. Some chargers on the approach to Paris were closed or unable to offer fast charging, leaving motorists lining up for a drip feed of power.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10