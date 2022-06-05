Wall Street’s three major stock indices closed lower on Friday after a solid jobs report ate in to hopes for a pause in the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening which is needed to cool decades-high inflation.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the declines, falling 2.47 percent as shares of market heavyweights Apple Inc and Tesla Inc were the biggest drags on the market.
Earlier, the US Department of Labor’s closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages grew, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent — all signs of a tight labor market.
Photo: Reuters
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that nonfarm payrolls would rise by 325,000 jobs.
While the jobs report was reassuring for the state of the economy, investors focused primarily on its potential influence on central bank policy.
“The market is trying to funnel its response through what the Fed may or may not do,” Automatic Data Processing Inc chief economist Nela Richardson said.
She said she expects the market to continue to seesaw as a result of uncertainty around interest rates and inflation.
Citi Personal Wealth Management head of investment strategy Shawn Snyder saw the solid report as a double-edged sword.
“It’s telling us the economy is in fairly good shape which is good news, but when viewed in the context of what it means for the Federal Reserve and tightening monetary policy it likely makes them more confident they can continue to tighten,” he said. “That comes through as a bit of a negative for investors because they’re hoping for the Fed to pause later this year.”
Money markets are fully pricing in 50 basis-point rate hikes by the Fed this month and next month.
While last month’s report showed a slower-than-expected increase in hourly earnings, which looked like good news for inflation, Snyder cited rising oil prices as an offsetting factor.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1.05 percent, to 32,899.7, the S&P 500 lost 68.28 points, or 1.63 percent, to 4,108.54 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 304.16 points, or 2.47 percent, to 12,012.73.
Among the S&P’s 11 major sectors, consumer discretionary was the weakest with a 2.9 percent drop followed by technology’s 2.5 percent drop. The energy index, up 1.4 percent, was the only gainer of the pack, as oil prices rose.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent, while the NASDAQ declined 0.98 percent and the Dow lost 0.94 percent, after all three indices had risen sharply the week before.
Volatility has gripped Wall Street in the past few weeks as investors debated whether markets had hit a bottom against the backdrop of some hawkish comments from Fed officials and data suggesting that inflation might have peaked.
“For right now, the economy looks OK, and the labor market as a signal of the real economy on Main Street looks incredibly solid,” said Richardson, adding that she sees inflation as “a threat to that outlook” even if it might have peaked.
“The peak is less relevant than the staying power of inflation and elevated rates,” she said. “That’s why wages in this report were so material. While wage growth may not drive up inflation past the peak, it could play a strong role in keeping inflation around these higher levels much longer than anybody wants or anticipates.”
iPhone maker Apple finished down 3.9 percent after a bearish brokerage outlook and a report that EU countries and lawmakers would agree next week on a common charging port for mobile devices and headphones — a proposal Apple has criticized.
Tesla shares sank 9.2 percent after chief executive Elon Musk, in an e-mail to executives seen by Reuters, said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10 percent of jobs at the electric vehicle maker.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.68-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.79-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 32 new highs and 88 new lows.
On US exchanges 9.42 billion shares changed hands on Friday compared with the 12.89 billion average for the past 20 sessions.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10
MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to