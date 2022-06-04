World food prices last month dipped for a second consecutive month after hitting a record high in March, although the cost of cereals and meat rose, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said yesterday.
The UN food agency’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 157.4 points last month versus 158.3 for April.
The April figure was previously put at 158.5.
Photo: AFP
Despite the monthly decline, last month’s index was still 22.8 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up in part by concerns over the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In separate cereal supply and demand estimates, the FAO said it expected global cereal production would drop in this and next year’s season for the first time in four years, easing 16 million tonnes from record levels last year to 2.784 billion tonnes.
While the dairy, sugar and vegetable oil price indices all fell last month, the meat index edged up to hit an all-time high, while the cereal index climbed 2.2 percent, with wheat posting a 5.6 percent month-on-month gain. Year-on-year, wheat prices were up 56.2 percent.
The FAO said wheat prices were shunted higher by India’s announcement of an export ban, as well as reduced production prospects in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
The vegetable oil price index dropped 3.5 percent from April, pushed down in part by Indonesia lifting a short-lived export ban on palm oil.
“Export restrictions create market uncertainty and can result in price spikes and increased price volatility. The decrease in oilseeds prices shows how important it is when they are removed and let exports flow smoothly,” FAO chief economist Maximo Torero Cullen said.
The dairy index also dropped 3.5 percent month-on-month, with the price of milk powders shedding the most because of market uncertainties tied to continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
The meat index rose 0.6 percent in May, with stable world beef prices and falling pork prices offset by a steep increase in poultry prices.
Issuing its first forecast for global cereal production, the FAO predicted declines for maize, wheat and rice production, while barley and sorghum outputs were forecast to increase.
“The forecasts are based on conditions of crops already in the ground and planting intentions for those yet to be sown,” the FAO said.
World cereal utilization was forecast to ease this and next year by 0.1 percent from last year’s levels to 2.788 billion tonnes — the first contraction in 20 years.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs