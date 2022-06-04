Food prices see overall relief as cereals, meat rise

SHORTAGE FORECAST: Export bans by Indonesia and India added to insecurity on a market hit hard by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UN food price index showed

Reuters, ROME





World food prices last month dipped for a second consecutive month after hitting a record high in March, although the cost of cereals and meat rose, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said yesterday.

The UN food agency’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 157.4 points last month versus 158.3 for April.

The April figure was previously put at 158.5.

People shop at a grocery store in Monterey Park, California, on April 12. Photo: AFP

Despite the monthly decline, last month’s index was still 22.8 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up in part by concerns over the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In separate cereal supply and demand estimates, the FAO said it expected global cereal production would drop in this and next year’s season for the first time in four years, easing 16 million tonnes from record levels last year to 2.784 billion tonnes.

While the dairy, sugar and vegetable oil price indices all fell last month, the meat index edged up to hit an all-time high, while the cereal index climbed 2.2 percent, with wheat posting a 5.6 percent month-on-month gain. Year-on-year, wheat prices were up 56.2 percent.

The FAO said wheat prices were shunted higher by India’s announcement of an export ban, as well as reduced production prospects in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The vegetable oil price index dropped 3.5 percent from April, pushed down in part by Indonesia lifting a short-lived export ban on palm oil.

“Export restrictions create market uncertainty and can result in price spikes and increased price volatility. The decrease in oilseeds prices shows how important it is when they are removed and let exports flow smoothly,” FAO chief economist Maximo Torero Cullen said.

The dairy index also dropped 3.5 percent month-on-month, with the price of milk powders shedding the most because of market uncertainties tied to continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The meat index rose 0.6 percent in May, with stable world beef prices and falling pork prices offset by a steep increase in poultry prices.

Issuing its first forecast for global cereal production, the FAO predicted declines for maize, wheat and rice production, while barley and sorghum outputs were forecast to increase.

“The forecasts are based on conditions of crops already in the ground and planting intentions for those yet to be sown,” the FAO said.

World cereal utilization was forecast to ease this and next year by 0.1 percent from last year’s levels to 2.788 billion tonnes — the first contraction in 20 years.