World Business Quick Take

SRI LANKA

Food import tariffs raised

The cash-strapped country raised tariffs on a wide range of goods including wine and cheese, in a new drive to discourage imports and preserve foreign currency reserves, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The government has scrapped licensing for 369 items and replaced it with sharply higher taxes, officials said. From Wednesday, foreign cheese and yogurt attract a new tax of 2,000 rupees (US$5.50) per kilogram. Duty on chocolates was raised by 200 percent. Additional levies also apply to imported fruit, while duties on all alcoholic drinks and on electronic appliances were doubled.

TOURISM

Singapore cruises restart

After nearly two years of cruises to nowhere, holidaymakers from Singapore can set sail for Malaysia, Royal Caribbean International said in a statement. The company’s Spectrum of the Seas would begin sailing to Penang and Kuala Lumpur from June 30, it said. Cruise lines operating out of Singapore launched cruises to nowhere — essentially multiday trips on the high seas — in November 2020. They became popular among the city-state’s residents seeking holiday options while the nation’s borders, and those of its near neighbors, remained largely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to shut China unit

Amazon.com Inc is to shut its Chinese e-book store next year, pulling a small, but prominent business from a market where it has failed to make major inroads against local rivals. The US firm would discontinue the Kindle eBook store on June 30 next year, a spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement. It promised to continue supporting Kindle readers or refund any device purchases made after January this year. The company said the withdrawal was not due to Chinese government pressure or censorship, and was part of a periodic re-evaluation of its offerings around the world.

AIRLINES

Delta eyes revenue rebound

Delta Air Lines Ltd on Wednesday said that it expects second-quarter revenue would be back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, even with fewer flights. The airline said revenue per seat should be up to 8 percentage points better than it originally expected. However, the Atlanta, Georgia-based airline is facing surging prices for jet fuel. Other expenses — primarily labor — are spiking too. Delta expects non-fuel costs to soar up to 22 percent above 2019 levels on a per-seat basis, more severe than an April forecast of 17 percent. Heading into summer, travelers are paying more for any type of seat, from basic to premium, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told an investors’ conference.

ELECTRONICS

Hewlett Packard cuts outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co lowered its full-year profit forecast, citing unfavorable currency movements, supply chain disruptions and the effects of exiting the Russian market. Profit, excluding some items, would be as much as US$2.10 a share in the fiscal year. Earnings in the current period, which ends in July, would be US$0.44 to US$0.54 per share, the company said in a statement. While earnings were affected by supply chain challenges and the costs of pulling out of Russia in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, customer demand remains strong, Hewlett Packard CEO Antonio Neri said in an interview. “We have an amazing high-quality backlog that is firm,” Neri said.