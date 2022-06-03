SRI LANKA
Food import tariffs raised
The cash-strapped country raised tariffs on a wide range of goods including wine and cheese, in a new drive to discourage imports and preserve foreign currency reserves, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The government has scrapped licensing for 369 items and replaced it with sharply higher taxes, officials said. From Wednesday, foreign cheese and yogurt attract a new tax of 2,000 rupees (US$5.50) per kilogram. Duty on chocolates was raised by 200 percent. Additional levies also apply to imported fruit, while duties on all alcoholic drinks and on electronic appliances were doubled.
TOURISM
Singapore cruises restart
After nearly two years of cruises to nowhere, holidaymakers from Singapore can set sail for Malaysia, Royal Caribbean International said in a statement. The company’s Spectrum of the Seas would begin sailing to Penang and Kuala Lumpur from June 30, it said. Cruise lines operating out of Singapore launched cruises to nowhere — essentially multiday trips on the high seas — in November 2020. They became popular among the city-state’s residents seeking holiday options while the nation’s borders, and those of its near neighbors, remained largely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon to shut China unit
Amazon.com Inc is to shut its Chinese e-book store next year, pulling a small, but prominent business from a market where it has failed to make major inroads against local rivals. The US firm would discontinue the Kindle eBook store on June 30 next year, a spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement. It promised to continue supporting Kindle readers or refund any device purchases made after January this year. The company said the withdrawal was not due to Chinese government pressure or censorship, and was part of a periodic re-evaluation of its offerings around the world.
AIRLINES
Delta eyes revenue rebound
Delta Air Lines Ltd on Wednesday said that it expects second-quarter revenue would be back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, even with fewer flights. The airline said revenue per seat should be up to 8 percentage points better than it originally expected. However, the Atlanta, Georgia-based airline is facing surging prices for jet fuel. Other expenses — primarily labor — are spiking too. Delta expects non-fuel costs to soar up to 22 percent above 2019 levels on a per-seat basis, more severe than an April forecast of 17 percent. Heading into summer, travelers are paying more for any type of seat, from basic to premium, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told an investors’ conference.
ELECTRONICS
Hewlett Packard cuts outlook
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co lowered its full-year profit forecast, citing unfavorable currency movements, supply chain disruptions and the effects of exiting the Russian market. Profit, excluding some items, would be as much as US$2.10 a share in the fiscal year. Earnings in the current period, which ends in July, would be US$0.44 to US$0.54 per share, the company said in a statement. While earnings were affected by supply chain challenges and the costs of pulling out of Russia in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, customer demand remains strong, Hewlett Packard CEO Antonio Neri said in an interview. “We have an amazing high-quality backlog that is firm,” Neri said.
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10