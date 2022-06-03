Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and IBF Financial Holdings Co (國票金控) topped their local financial conglomerate peers in terms of employees’ paychecks last year, data released by the firms showed yesterday.
Yuanta Financial reported an annual rise of 25.6 percent in the average employee paycheck to NT$2.04 million (US$69,416) last year, making it Taiwan’s only financial conglomerate with an average wage of more than NT$2 million, the firm’s data showed.
CTBC Financial was second, paying its employees NT$1.9 million on average, up 21 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
IBF Financial ranked third with an average of NT$1.84 million, up 21 percent, its data showed.
Finance sector employees’ wages were NT$1.3 million on average, up 9.24 percent from a year earlier, on the back of their employers’ average earnings per share (EPS) of NT$2.79 last year, compared with NT$1.92 in 2020.
In terms of employee compensation, which includes wages and benefits, Yuanta Financial and CTBC Financial topped the ranking, with averages of NT$2.31 million and NT$2.1 million respectively, while state-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) beat IBF Financial with an average of NT$2.09 million.
Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) and Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), the nation’s largest financial companies in terms of assets and profits respectively, reported the lowest average compensation among their peers.
Cathay Financial employees’ average paycheck edged up 0.8 percent to NT$1.01 million, with an average compensation of NT$1.16 million, while wages at Fubon Financial grew 8.4 percent to NT$1.03 million on average, with an average compensation of NT$1.22 million, data released by the companies showed.
The two firms have 57,568 and 44,993 employees respectively, compared with Yuanta Financial’s 14,390 employees, CTBC Financial’s 21,087 employees and IBF Financial’s 1,530 employees.
Cathay Financial’s EPS were NT$10.34 last year, while Fubon Financial posted EPS of NT$12.49, much higher than the industry average of NT$2.79.
President Securities Corp (統一證券), China Bills Finance Corp (中華票券) and Central Reinsurance Corp (中央再保) topped the ranking of independent financial firms.
President Securities paid its employees on average NT$2.16 million, 28.6 percent more than in 2020 and NT$790,000 more than the average paycheck at its listed peer Capital Securities Corp (群益證券).
China Bills paid NT$1.88 million, up 7.4 percent year-on-year, and Central Reinsurance paid NT$1.83 million, up 21 percent from 2020.
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10