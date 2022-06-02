World Business Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Economy expands 1%

The economy grew by just under one percent in the first quarter, slowed by floods and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of Statistics said growth in the first quarter slowed to 0.8 percent, with floods hitting the east coast and the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 driving down working hours. The result was roughly in line with market expectations and pointed to a windfall for the country’s resources sector, as prices rose for key exports such as coal and iron ore. “Exports of mining commodities rose 10.5 percent in current price terms,” the bureau reported.

SOUTH KOREA

Exports suggest resiliency

Exports last month grew at a faster-than-expected pace, suggesting that global demand remains resilient in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a slowing economy in China. Overseas shipments advanced 21.3 percent from a year earlier, helped by increasing vehicle exports, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed, exceeding economists’ forecasts for an 18.4 percent gain. Exports to China last month rose 1.2 percent, after dropping in April. Overall exports to the US gained 29.2 percent, while those to Japan increased 19.3 percent and those to the EU rose 23.5 percent. Total semiconductor shipments last month increased 15 percent from a year earlier, while vehicle shipments rose 18.9 percent.

PHILIPPINES

Tiger Resorts appeals

Gaming authorities yesterday said they would probe an incident where representatives of a Japanese casino billionaire entered a Manila casino to take physical control of the premises from its operator. The Supreme Court in April ruled that Kazuo Okada could once again lead the Okada Manila integrated casino-resort as head of its operator Tiger Resorts, a position he was ousted from in 2017 on suspicion of misappropriating US$3 million. However, Tiger Resorts has appealed against the Supreme Court ruling and had refused to vacate the premises pending a decision on its appeal.

INDIA

Green output cuts coal use

Record green energy output last month reduced dependence on coal, despite 23.5 percent growth in power demand, contributing to a rise in utilities’ coal inventories, an analysis of government data showed. Surging supply from renewables would help to mitigate the country’s coal shortage amid extraordinarily rapid growth in demand, which has forced it to reopen mines and return to importing coal. The share of renewable energy sources in power output last month rose to 14.1 percent from 10.2 percent in April. Coal made room for it, dropping to 72.4 percent of power generation from 76.8 percent.

ENERGY

Engie to try Google service

French utility Engie SA is to begin using an experimental technology from Google that aims to boost efficiency and power from wind farms, the companies announced yesterday. Google is selling the service through its cloud division, which is trying to lure clients with tools for managing energy usage and reducing emissions. Engie is to be the first customer to use Google’s feature, starting with the utility’s wind portfolio in Germany. If the pilot program is successful, the companies plan to expand across Europe, said Larry Cochrane, director of global energy solutions for Google Cloud.