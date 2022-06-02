AUSTRALIA
Economy expands 1%
The economy grew by just under one percent in the first quarter, slowed by floods and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of Statistics said growth in the first quarter slowed to 0.8 percent, with floods hitting the east coast and the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 driving down working hours. The result was roughly in line with market expectations and pointed to a windfall for the country’s resources sector, as prices rose for key exports such as coal and iron ore. “Exports of mining commodities rose 10.5 percent in current price terms,” the bureau reported.
SOUTH KOREA
Exports suggest resiliency
Exports last month grew at a faster-than-expected pace, suggesting that global demand remains resilient in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a slowing economy in China. Overseas shipments advanced 21.3 percent from a year earlier, helped by increasing vehicle exports, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed, exceeding economists’ forecasts for an 18.4 percent gain. Exports to China last month rose 1.2 percent, after dropping in April. Overall exports to the US gained 29.2 percent, while those to Japan increased 19.3 percent and those to the EU rose 23.5 percent. Total semiconductor shipments last month increased 15 percent from a year earlier, while vehicle shipments rose 18.9 percent.
PHILIPPINES
Tiger Resorts appeals
Gaming authorities yesterday said they would probe an incident where representatives of a Japanese casino billionaire entered a Manila casino to take physical control of the premises from its operator. The Supreme Court in April ruled that Kazuo Okada could once again lead the Okada Manila integrated casino-resort as head of its operator Tiger Resorts, a position he was ousted from in 2017 on suspicion of misappropriating US$3 million. However, Tiger Resorts has appealed against the Supreme Court ruling and had refused to vacate the premises pending a decision on its appeal.
INDIA
Green output cuts coal use
Record green energy output last month reduced dependence on coal, despite 23.5 percent growth in power demand, contributing to a rise in utilities’ coal inventories, an analysis of government data showed. Surging supply from renewables would help to mitigate the country’s coal shortage amid extraordinarily rapid growth in demand, which has forced it to reopen mines and return to importing coal. The share of renewable energy sources in power output last month rose to 14.1 percent from 10.2 percent in April. Coal made room for it, dropping to 72.4 percent of power generation from 76.8 percent.
ENERGY
Engie to try Google service
French utility Engie SA is to begin using an experimental technology from Google that aims to boost efficiency and power from wind farms, the companies announced yesterday. Google is selling the service through its cloud division, which is trying to lure clients with tools for managing energy usage and reducing emissions. Engie is to be the first customer to use Google’s feature, starting with the utility’s wind portfolio in Germany. If the pilot program is successful, the companies plan to expand across Europe, said Larry Cochrane, director of global energy solutions for Google Cloud.
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) has received government grants to build a new NT$300 billion (US$10.17 billion) fab after a nine-month deferral primarily due to red tape, as well as shortages of labor and raw materials. The chipmaker yesterday sent media an invitation to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the 12-inch fab on June 23. Nanya Technology expects the fab, to be built in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山), to start commercial operations in 2025. It had expected the fab to start operations in 2024 with a monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers. The new factory would help Nanya Technology solve capacity bottlenecks, it said. The
MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to