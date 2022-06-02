US’ Yellen says she was ‘wrong’ about inflation path

SHOCKS CONTINUE: US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said US President Joe Biden believes in letting the US Federal Reserve ‘take the steps that are necessary’

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Tuesday said she was wrong in the past about the path that inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is US President Joe Biden’s top priority and that he supports the US Federal Reserve’s actions to achieve that.

Asked in a CNN interview whether she was wrong to downplay the threat that inflation posed in public statements over the past year, Yellen said: “I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take.”

“As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn’t at the time fully understand,” Yellen said, adding that the shocks range from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

From left, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“The shocks to the economy have continued, but inflation is the No. 1 concern for President Biden,” Yellen said.

Biden “believes strongly and is supportive of the independence of the Fed to take the steps that are necessary” to reduce inflation, Yellen said, adding that unemployment is nearly as low as it has ever been since World War II.

Public support for Biden on handling the economy has cratered with the surge in the cost of living. Consumer prices in April rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier, close to the 40-year high reached in March.

Biden met earlier on Tuesday with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and underscored that he “respects the independence of the Federal Reserve,” a White House official said.

Yellen said the Biden administration was taking action to try to supplement the Fed’s effort by reducing the cost of prescription drugs and healthcare.

While she said a decline in core inflation data was encouraging, she added that oil prices remained high and Europe was working on a plan to ban imports of Russian oil.

“We can’t rule out further shocks,” Yellen said.