Musk tells Tesla staff to return to the office or get out

The world’s richest man appears to have had it with this whole working-from-home business.

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk waded into the return-to-office debate on Twitter by elaborating on an e-mail he apparently sent on Tuesday to the electric vehicle maker’s executive staff.

Under the subject line “Remote work is no longer acceptble [sic],” Musk wrote that “anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.”

Musk went on to specify that the office “must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

While Musk did not directly address whether the e-mail is authentic, he strongly suggested it is by responding to a follower asking him to address people who think going into work is an antiquated concept.

“They should pretend to work somewhere else,” he said.

It is not the first time Musk’s tough-love treatment of employees has come up.

INTERN INCIDENT

Roughly two weeks before Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter Inc, Keith Rabois, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur, wrote an anecdote on Twitter that speaks to his friend’s management style.

At Space Exploration Technologies Corp Musk once noticed a group of interns milling around while they waited in a line for coffee. He viewed this as an affront to productivity.

Rabois, who knows Musk from their days at PayPal Holdings Inc, said that Musk threatened to fire all the interns if it happened again, and had security cameras installed to monitor compliance.

FUTURE AT TWITTER

Rabois in April wrote that employees at Twitter — one of the most prominent companies to allow permanent remote work — are “in for a rude awakening.”

Musk’s apparent e-mail to Tesla’s executive staff suggests Twitter’s policy would change once he takes over.

The reference to Tesla factory workers is also interesting in light of the situation at the automaker’s plant in Shanghai.

Thousands of staff there have been effectively locked in for months, working 12-hour shifts, six days a week. Until recently, many were sleeping on the factory floor as part of a closed-loop system meant to keep COVID-19 out and vehicles rolling off the production line.

SHANGHAI EMPLOYEES

Workers brought in to bring the factory back up to speed are being shuttled between the facility and their sleeping quarters — either disused factories or an old military camp — with day and night-shift workers sharing beds in makeshift dorms.

Tesla is to keep workers at its Shanghai plants isolated in special “bubbles” until the end of next week, to ensure stability of output, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg News.

The company told the more than 10,000 workers living in Tesla’s “factory bubble” to be prepared to stay in the system until Saturday next week, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plans are private.

While movement restrictions are being lifted for residents in low-risk parts of Shanghai, the company wants to have a 10-day buffer to ensure production stability, they said.