World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Economy shrinks in Q1

The economy shrank in the first quarter as households spent even less than previously thought due to rising inflation, the statistics agency said yesterday, lowering an initial estimate of zero growth. Inflation accelerated to another all-time high, as consumer prices in the eurozone’s second-largest economy last month jumped 5.8 percent from a year earlier amid surging energy and food costs. The country’s worse-than-estimated performance puts an end to the country’s strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and poses a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected last month.

GERMANY

Inflation hits 7.9 percent

The annual inflation rate last month accelerated to 7.9 percent, its highest level in nearly half a century, according to an official estimate on Monday. The Federal Statistical Office said year-on-year inflation jumped from 7.4 percent in April, with energy prices 38.3 percent higher than in May last year and food prices up 11.1 percent. It is the highest inflation rate since the winter of 1973-1974, when an oil crisis also fueled higher prices. Inflation in Germany leapt above 7 percent in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In month-on-month terms, the statistics office said prices were up 0.9 percent last month.

AVIATION

US carriers cancel flights

US airlines, which are still rebuilding flight crews after the COVID-19 pandemic travel slowdown, canceled more than 2,500 flights over the four-day Memorial Day holiday that marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season. Airlines worldwide canceled more than 1,500 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware, after canceling 1,642 on Sunday. On Monday, there were about 400 US flights canceled and 2,400 delayed, the flight tracking Web site said. Thunderstorms in Florida, New York and the mid-Atlantic were a factor in this weekend’s flight delays and cancellations, airlines said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Qualcomm eyes Arm share

Qualcomm Inc wants to buy a stake in Softbank Group Corp’s Arm Ltd in the chipmaker’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), chief executive officer Cristiano Amon told the Financial Times. San Diego-based Qualcomm is interested in investing alongside its rivals and could join other companies to buy Arm outright, if the consortium making the purchase was big enough, Amon told the newspaper. Qualcomm has not yet spoken to Softbank about a potential investment in Arm, he said. Softbank opted for an IPO of Arm after Nvidia Corp’s planned US$40 billion takeover collapsed earlier this year. Tokyo-based Softbank is seeking a valuation of at least US$60 billion for Arm, Bloomberg has reported.

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever appoints director

Unilever PLC appointed Nelson Peltz as a non-executive director and said the activist investor’s Trian Fund Management has a 1.5 percent stake in the company. Peltz is to join the board next month and become a member of the compensation committee, the London-based consumer good giant said in a statement yesterday. Unilever “is a company with significant potential, through leveraging its portfolio of strong consumer brands and its geographical footprint,” Peltz said in the statement.