FRANCE
Economy shrinks in Q1
The economy shrank in the first quarter as households spent even less than previously thought due to rising inflation, the statistics agency said yesterday, lowering an initial estimate of zero growth. Inflation accelerated to another all-time high, as consumer prices in the eurozone’s second-largest economy last month jumped 5.8 percent from a year earlier amid surging energy and food costs. The country’s worse-than-estimated performance puts an end to the country’s strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and poses a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected last month.
GERMANY
Inflation hits 7.9 percent
The annual inflation rate last month accelerated to 7.9 percent, its highest level in nearly half a century, according to an official estimate on Monday. The Federal Statistical Office said year-on-year inflation jumped from 7.4 percent in April, with energy prices 38.3 percent higher than in May last year and food prices up 11.1 percent. It is the highest inflation rate since the winter of 1973-1974, when an oil crisis also fueled higher prices. Inflation in Germany leapt above 7 percent in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In month-on-month terms, the statistics office said prices were up 0.9 percent last month.
AVIATION
US carriers cancel flights
US airlines, which are still rebuilding flight crews after the COVID-19 pandemic travel slowdown, canceled more than 2,500 flights over the four-day Memorial Day holiday that marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season. Airlines worldwide canceled more than 1,500 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware, after canceling 1,642 on Sunday. On Monday, there were about 400 US flights canceled and 2,400 delayed, the flight tracking Web site said. Thunderstorms in Florida, New York and the mid-Atlantic were a factor in this weekend’s flight delays and cancellations, airlines said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Qualcomm eyes Arm share
Qualcomm Inc wants to buy a stake in Softbank Group Corp’s Arm Ltd in the chipmaker’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), chief executive officer Cristiano Amon told the Financial Times. San Diego-based Qualcomm is interested in investing alongside its rivals and could join other companies to buy Arm outright, if the consortium making the purchase was big enough, Amon told the newspaper. Qualcomm has not yet spoken to Softbank about a potential investment in Arm, he said. Softbank opted for an IPO of Arm after Nvidia Corp’s planned US$40 billion takeover collapsed earlier this year. Tokyo-based Softbank is seeking a valuation of at least US$60 billion for Arm, Bloomberg has reported.
CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever appoints director
Unilever PLC appointed Nelson Peltz as a non-executive director and said the activist investor’s Trian Fund Management has a 1.5 percent stake in the company. Peltz is to join the board next month and become a member of the compensation committee, the London-based consumer good giant said in a statement yesterday. Unilever “is a company with significant potential, through leveraging its portfolio of strong consumer brands and its geographical footprint,” Peltz said in the statement.
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21