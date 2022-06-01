Britain’s top CEO salaries return to pre-pandemic levels: Deloitte study

AFP, LONDON





The UK’s top CEO salaries are back to pre-pandemic levels, with an average of ￡3.62 million (US$4.58 million) for the bosses of the biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange, a study showed.

That figure represents the median FTSE-100 CEO package for last year, research provided by the accountancy firm Deloitte showed on Monday.

It is still below the 2017 peak of ￡4.04 million, Deloitte said.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, median pay for FTSE 100 executives fell for the fourth year in a row to ￡2.78 million following reduced or canceled bonuses, voluntary pay cuts and in some cases protests from investors.

The FTSE 100 was up 14 percent last year and that the rebound in CEO pay is largely due to the return of bonuses, Deloitte said.

“UK listed companies are subject to the highest remuneration governance standards globally, and the UK has not followed countries like the US in terms of executive pay inflation in recent years,” Deloitte vice chairman Stephan Cahill said.

The report also said that the annual general meeting season this year had seen a higher level of votes in favor of proposed salaries compared with last year, reflecting less opposition from investors.

However, Cahill added that with “the rising cost of living and the uncertain geopolitical environment,” such support might wane this year.