Decline in China’s factory activity slows

UNEVEN RECOVERY: Output resumption in major manufacturing hubs, including Shanghai, was restrained by weak domestic consumption and soft global demand

Reuters, BEIJING





China’s factory activity fell at a slower pace last month as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising concerns about economic growth in the second quarter.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.6 from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll for 48.6.

China’s factory slowdown is affecting production lines in other major Asian economies with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.

While the PMI hit a three-month high, it remained below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth for the third straight month.

The sub-index for production rose to 49.7 from 44.4 in April, while the new orders sub-index rose to 48.2 from 42.6.

“This showed manufacturing production and demand have recovered to varying degrees, but the recovery momentum needs to be strengthened,” bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement accompanying the data.

Although restrictions in the major manufacturing hubs of Shanghai and in the northeast eased last month, analysts said the output resumption was restrained by sluggish domestic consumption and softening global demand.

Sheana Yue (余惠悅), an economist at Capital Economics, said although activity has started to rebound as COVID-19 curbs ease, the recovery is likely to remain tepid.

“Indeed, there continue to be signs of supply chain disruptions in the survey breakdown,” Yue said. “Delivery times lengthened further while firms continued to draw down their inventories of raw materials, although at a less rapid pace than in April.”

That would further hamper exports, which lost momentum this year, casting a shadow over the economic rebound.

Many analysts expect the economy to shrink in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, compared with the first quarter’s 4.8 percent growth.

In line with the factory weakness, services also remained soft. The official non-manufacturing PMI last month rose to 47.8 from 41.9 in April.

As consumers were confined to homes, retail sales in April shrank 11.1 percent from a year earlier, the biggest contraction since March 2020 with catering services and auto sales particularly hit.

Activity in contact-intensive sectors was still in contraction, pointing to large pressure on the services industry, the PMIs showed.

The employment sub-index in the services sector slipped to 45.3, down 0.5 points from April, showing sustained job market pressure.

In a politically sensitive year, that could raise challenges for the government, which has prioritized job stabilization.

China’s official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 48.4, up from 42.7.

With greater urgency to stabilize the pandemic-hit economy, China’s Cabinet yesterday pledged to step up tax credit rebates, accelerate local government special bond issuance and prioritize support for new technology infrastructure and energy projects.

“[China will] push the actual lending rates steadily lower” and dole out cash subsidies for firms that hire college graduates until the end of year, the State Council said in a statement.