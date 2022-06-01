US President Joe Biden was yesterday set to meet with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ pocketbooks.
The meeting would be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and comes weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the US Senate.
The White House said the pair would discuss the state of the US and global economies, and especially inflation, described as Biden’s “top economic priority.”
Photo: Reuters
It said that the goal is a “transition from a historic economic recovery to stable, steady growth that works for working families.”
Inflation in the US hit a 40-year high earlier this year, amid supply chain constraints caused by the global economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Fed’s preferred gauge of price pressures, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 6.3 percent in April from a year earlier — more than three times the Fed’s 2 percent target, data released on Friday last week showed.
It also showed that US consumer spending is holding up as households dip into savings.
Powell has pledged to keep ratcheting up the Fed’s key short-term interest rate to cool the economy until inflation is “coming down in a clear and convincing way.”
US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said he wants to keep raising interest rates in half-percentage point steps until inflation is easing back toward the US central bank’s goal.
“I support tightening policy by another 50 basis points for several meetings,” he said in Frankfurt, Germany. “In particular, I am not taking 50 basis-point hikes off the table until I see inflation coming down closer to our 2 percent target,” he told an event hosted by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability.
US central bankers raised rates by a half point last month to cool the hottest inflation in 40 years, and have signaled that they would hike them by the same amount again at their meetings this month and in July. They also plan to start shrinking their massive balance sheet at a monthly pace of US$47.5 billion from today, stepping up to US$95 billion in September, in a process also called quantitative tightening.
Officials are counting on a combination of higher rates and quantitative tightening to rebalance supply and demand that was pushed out of line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waller said that various economic models suggest that the overall reduction in the balance sheet would be equivalent to about “a couple of 25-basis-point rate hikes,” while warning that such estimates are very uncertain.
Waller, who has emerged as one of the more hawkish members at the US central bank since becoming a governor in December 2020, said that no one should doubt the Fed’s commitment to curbing price pressures.
“By the end of this year, I support having the policy rate at a level above neutral,” said Waller, referring to the level of interest rates that neither speed up nor slow down the economy.
“If the data suggest that inflation is stubbornly high, I am prepared to do more,” he said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21