Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year.
Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year.
The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10 days and then to seven days last month, raising hopes of a reopening this year, including at companies like Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社).
Lion Travel yesterday said it plans to bring its workforce back to pre-pandemic levels and would recruit 500 people for its marketing, management, digital technology and product development departments.
The company said new recruits would be hired in Taipei, Taichung, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung, Pingtung City and Taitung City. They would also have the opportunity to work at its overseas offices in the Asia-Pacific region and North America.
Lion Travel employs about 1,800 people, and has overseas offices in Japan, Thailand, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China and Hong Kong, company spokeswoman Ann Lai (賴一青) said, adding that it is planning to open a new branch in South Korea.
Cathay Hospitality Management Co (國泰商旅), which operates several hotels in Taiwan, such as Madison Taipei (台北慕軒) and Hotel Cozzi (和逸), has also announced plans to hire more people.
The company said it might hire about 100 new employees, with openings in the concierge, room services and catering areas.
The InterContinental Kaohsiung (高雄洲際酒店), part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, also announced a new recruitment drive.
InterContinental Kaohsiung general manager Robbert Manussen said the new hires would work at the soon-to-open Hotel Indigo Alishan (阿里山英迪格酒店) in Chiayi County as well as at other InterContinental hotels in Taichung and Taipei.
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21