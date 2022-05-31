World Business Quick Take

INDONESIA

Palm oil export snag over

The Ministry of Trade has received a number of palm oil export permit requests that could be granted within the day, senior ministry official Veri Anggriono said yesterday. The world’s top palm oil producer allowed exports of the vegetable oil to resume from Monday last week, but companies have faced regulatory hurdles that have slowed the process of getting shipments out. “As of this morning there were five to six companies that had submitted a request and the system would immediately process them. We hope the permits can be issued today,” Veri said.

SPAIN

Inflation rises to 8.5%

Inflation unexpectedly increased, denting hopes that the eurozone’s record price surge has peaked and piling more pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to act. The acceleration — to 8.5 percent this month from 8.3 percent last month under EU harmonized standards — came as increases in fuel costs offset an easing in electricity prices that have driven inflation to records across the continent for months. A gauge of underlying price gains, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, rose to 4.9 percent.

PHILPIINES

Digital trade taxes mulled

Incoming secretary of finance Benjamin Diokno is considering taxes on digital transactions and streaming services such as Netflix Inc subscriptions, GMA News reported. Digital transactions have the tendency to “evade” taxes unlike purchases made over the counter, GMA News cited Diokno as saying. Among these digital transactions are subscription-based services such as video and audio streaming, it said. “Right now, if these are able to evade taxes, why not tax it? It’s a service. Who can afford Netflix? Not the poor,” Diokno said.

TELECOMS

Italia could sell to state

Telecom Italia SpA late on Sunday said that it is preparing to sell off the entirety of its network in a project that would shift control of the multibillion-euro asset to the Italian state. The news marks the end of an era for the carrier, which has struggled with financing for decades. The former monopoly is now hoping to use proceeds from the network sale to cut its staggering debt pile and launch a fiber rollout for a country that lags far behind its European peers.

AIRLINES

Norwegian Air to buy 30 jets

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA reached an agreement in principle with Boeing Co for the purchase of 50 737 MAX jets, to be delivered when the carrier’s existing leases end. The airline would take delivery of the planes between 2025 and 2028, the company said in a stock exchange filing yesterday. Norwegian Ait expects to finalize the order, which also includes options for an additional 30 aircraft by the end of June. The airline plans to make predelivery payments for the new MAX jets through “positive cash flow from operating activities,” it said.

INVESTMENT

Golden Gate set on Vietnam

Singapore’s Golden Gate Ventures is opening two offices in Vietnam to invest in the country’s emerging tech sector that it predicts would spur Southeast Asia’s next phase of growth. The Singapore-based venture capital firm is planning to set up posts in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, it said in a statement yesterday. Founding partner Vinnie Lauria has moved to Ho Chi Minh City to head operations.