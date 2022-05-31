INDONESIA
Palm oil export snag over
The Ministry of Trade has received a number of palm oil export permit requests that could be granted within the day, senior ministry official Veri Anggriono said yesterday. The world’s top palm oil producer allowed exports of the vegetable oil to resume from Monday last week, but companies have faced regulatory hurdles that have slowed the process of getting shipments out. “As of this morning there were five to six companies that had submitted a request and the system would immediately process them. We hope the permits can be issued today,” Veri said.
SPAIN
Inflation rises to 8.5%
Inflation unexpectedly increased, denting hopes that the eurozone’s record price surge has peaked and piling more pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to act. The acceleration — to 8.5 percent this month from 8.3 percent last month under EU harmonized standards — came as increases in fuel costs offset an easing in electricity prices that have driven inflation to records across the continent for months. A gauge of underlying price gains, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, rose to 4.9 percent.
PHILPIINES
Digital trade taxes mulled
Incoming secretary of finance Benjamin Diokno is considering taxes on digital transactions and streaming services such as Netflix Inc subscriptions, GMA News reported. Digital transactions have the tendency to “evade” taxes unlike purchases made over the counter, GMA News cited Diokno as saying. Among these digital transactions are subscription-based services such as video and audio streaming, it said. “Right now, if these are able to evade taxes, why not tax it? It’s a service. Who can afford Netflix? Not the poor,” Diokno said.
TELECOMS
Italia could sell to state
Telecom Italia SpA late on Sunday said that it is preparing to sell off the entirety of its network in a project that would shift control of the multibillion-euro asset to the Italian state. The news marks the end of an era for the carrier, which has struggled with financing for decades. The former monopoly is now hoping to use proceeds from the network sale to cut its staggering debt pile and launch a fiber rollout for a country that lags far behind its European peers.
AIRLINES
Norwegian Air to buy 30 jets
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA reached an agreement in principle with Boeing Co for the purchase of 50 737 MAX jets, to be delivered when the carrier’s existing leases end. The airline would take delivery of the planes between 2025 and 2028, the company said in a stock exchange filing yesterday. Norwegian Ait expects to finalize the order, which also includes options for an additional 30 aircraft by the end of June. The airline plans to make predelivery payments for the new MAX jets through “positive cash flow from operating activities,” it said.
INVESTMENT
Golden Gate set on Vietnam
Singapore’s Golden Gate Ventures is opening two offices in Vietnam to invest in the country’s emerging tech sector that it predicts would spur Southeast Asia’s next phase of growth. The Singapore-based venture capital firm is planning to set up posts in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, it said in a statement yesterday. Founding partner Vinnie Lauria has moved to Ho Chi Minh City to head operations.
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said it would maintain its supply chain strategy of sourcing chips from multiple foundry partners, including advanced chips from two major suppliers, to ensure a sufficient chip supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualcomm is reportedly working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co on advanced products, such as 4-nanometer chips, for its new flagship 5G chips, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 series. Qualcomm is sourcing chips made by mature technologies from several foundry partners, the company said. Alex Katouzian, general manager of Qualcomm Technologies Inc’s mobile, compute and XR business, told a virtual media briefing that
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its
HIGH DEMAND: The initial NT$600 million relief fund for restaurants affected by the pandemic nearly ran out in five days as thousands of businesses applied for aid The government is to inject NT$3 billion (US$101.3 million) into a newly established relief fund for restaurants severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the original budget is running low, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. The ministry unveiled the NT$600 million relief fund on Monday last week to subsidize restaurants that are struggling to stay afloat as an increasing number of local COVID-19 infections scare away customers. The ministry has received 6,000 applications within five days of the program’s launch, approaching the budget’s limit. “Generally speaking, the Cabinet supports the [budget] increase. We hope the size will reach that scale