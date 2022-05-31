Jubilee forecast to nudge UK GDP into contraction

Bloomberg





The bank holiday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne might tip the British economy into contraction but save it from the technical definition of a recession.

The day off on Thursday to mark the jubilee would shave a half percentage point off GDP in the second quarter, an estimate by Bloomberg Economics based on previous holidays showed.

That, along with reduced output from the healthcare sector as the government’s COVID-19 test and trace program winds down, means the British economy would shrink 0.4 percent in the quarter, a business intelligence forecast by economist Dan Hanson said.

Jubilee flags and decorations are displayed in Bidford-On-Avon, England, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The lost output from offices and factories closing for the day would likely accrue to the following months, preventing the economy from shrinking from two consecutive quarters.

The estimate highlights Britain’s bumpy recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns. While output surged strongly after restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen, consumer confidence has plunged in the past few months with a surge in energy bills and taxes.

That and inflation being at a 40-year high threatens to drag the economy into stagnation or even an outright decline.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s announcement last week of ￡15 billion (US$18.93 billion) of extra support for households would cushion the blow.

There is also a risk that people take an additional one or two days’ leave to complement the long weekend.

That “hangover effect” might give rise to further output losses, Federated Hermes Ltd senior economist Silvia Dall’Angelo said.

At least, that is the hope of Jeannie Stachniewska, 30, a solicitor whose wedding plans were a COVID-19 “pandemic casualty” in 2020 and last year. She finally plans to tie the knot on Friday.

“Thursday is our setup day, so it’s great that it’s a bank holiday because no one will have to take annual leave to help us out,” she said. “Everyone will be very hungover on both the Monday and the Tuesday.”

Hanson expects the economy to grow 0.3 percent in the third quarter, meaning the UK would avoid two quarters of negative growth.

Campaigners led by Together Coalition cofounder Brendan Cox have urged the government to make the bank holiday an annual fixture.

Dall’Angelo said that other European countries already have more national holidays than the UK so the comparative loss of output would be minimal.

“Extra time off can help people to have clearer minds, so in the bigger picture this could have economic benefits,” she said.