The US dollar edged lower on Friday for a second straight weekly decline as traders pared expectations for US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, and as improving inflation and consumer spending data eased recession fears.
The US dollar index, which measures the safe-haven currency against a basket of six other major currencies, fell as low as 101.43, its weakest since April 25. On a weekly basis, it was down 1.24 percent, following a 1.45 percent decline the previous week.
“We continue to think that the best of the broader USD rally is behind us now and while the USD may not fall significantly yet, further gains seem unlikely,” strategists from Scotiabank said in a client note.
The “Fed is fully priced and expectations for rate hikes later in the year may be subject to revision if the economy slows more quickly than expected,” they said.
The euro has been the chief beneficiary of the US dollar’s decline, but that momentum has also stalled as investors believe much of the expected rate hikes from the European Central Bank have been priced into current levels.
The single currency was flat for the day at US$1.0731, having earlier risen to its highest levels in a month.
Sterling was 0.16 percent higher at US$1.2628.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rallied 0.8 percent to US$0.7156, while the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.88 percent to US$0.6535.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.155 to close at NT$29.350, up 1 percent for the week.
The greenback hit a nearly two-decade peak above 105 earlier this month, but has declined along with outlooks for the magnitude of likely Fed rate hikes this year, which have been fueled in part by fears over runaway inflation.
“The dollar is losing altitude as the view of the Fed pausing rate hikes in the fall gains traction,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
Minutes released this week from the Fed’s meeting earlier this month showed that most participants believed 50 basis-point hikes would be appropriate at the policy meetings next month and in July, but many thought big, early hikes would allow room to pause later in the year to assess whether tighter policy is helping to tame inflation.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2 percent, the smallest gain since November 2020, after shooting up 0.9 percent in March. For the 12 months through last month, the PCE price index advanced 6.3 percent after jumping 6.6 percent in March.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
MORE THAN BUZZ: The chip designer said it has received numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips, as it works to expand beyond smartphones MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would ship the first 5G chips for vehicles to customers in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the year, as it moves to expand the reach of its 5G chips beyond smartphones. The Hsinchu-based chip designer said it has been developing 5G chips for connected vehicles over the past few years, targeting applications such as telematics and in-vehicle information systems. “We are seeing demand for 5G technology from numerous makers of connected cars, including electric vehicle makers. We have obtained numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips with highly integrated features,” J.C. Hsu
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said it would maintain its supply chain strategy of sourcing chips from multiple foundry partners, including advanced chips from two major suppliers, to ensure a sufficient chip supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualcomm is reportedly working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co on advanced products, such as 4-nanometer chips, for its new flagship 5G chips, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 series. Qualcomm is sourcing chips made by mature technologies from several foundry partners, the company said. Alex Katouzian, general manager of Qualcomm Technologies Inc’s mobile, compute and XR business, told a virtual media briefing that
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its