Construction and housing loans hit highs: central bank

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Housing loans last month picked up 9.39 percent from a year earlier to a new high of NT$9.22 trillion (US$314.14 billion), while construction lending climbed 13.3 percent to NT$2.9 trillion, also a record, the central bank said on Wednesday.

However, both lost momentum compared with March as buyers and developers turned cautious in the face of rising interest rates and mounting economic uncertainty, it said.

It was the first time that housing loans surpassed NT$9 trillion, as real demand continued to lend support to the housing market, unfazed by four waves of credit controls, the central bank said.

Mortgage operations are a critical confidence measure of the nation’s housing market and the slowdown likely had to do with the fewer working days last month, it said.

For this month and beyond, surging COVID-19 cases would weigh on buying interest, but potential buyers would resume house hunting once the outbreak stabilizes, the central bank said.

Although construction loans, which reflect confidence on the part of property developers, grew by a double-digit percentage last month, the figure marked the slowest growth in more than two years, it said.

Developers have shrewdly adjusted their strategy in line with policy measures, it said, adding that they have refrained from launching new projects in areas with heavy supply and have been more active in those that offer high business potential.