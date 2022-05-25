The US must be “strategic” when it comes to a decision on whether to remove China tariffs, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) said a day after US President Joe Biden mentioned he would review Trump-era levies as consumer prices surge.
“With respect to the tariffs, our approach as with everything in this relationship, is to be strategic,” Tai said yesterday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We have to keep our eye on the ball in terms of how to effectively realign the US-China trade and economic relationship.”
Tai would not say whether the administration would remove the tariffs, or give a time frame for making a decision.
“All options are on the table in terms of how we address our short-term economic needs, but our eye must be on the ball with respect to the medium and long-term needs for the United States to realign this economic and trade relationship,” she said.
Biden on Monday said he is considering removing some of the tariffs and would talk with US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen about it after returning to the US from Asia.
Tai earlier this month said that while relief from US tariffs on China is one option under consideration to confront the fastest inflation in four decades, the duties should be studied in the context of broader economic policy.
She dismissed March research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics, which estimated that eliminating a wide array of tariffs, including those on Chinese goods, could reduce inflation by 1.3 percentage points.
Her comments contrasted with Yellen, who last month suggested the US is open to scaling back the widespread Trump-era tariffs on merchandise imports from China to help provide relief to Americans.
While Yellen has tended to focus more on the cost that tariffs impose on US consumers, Tai has highlighted the leverage that they provide at the negotiating table.
The Biden administration earlier this month also took the first step toward a review of tariffs on more than US$300 billion in Chinese imports, which is required to prevent them from automatically expire in July. Some economists, lawmakers and the US Chamber of Commerce have pressured the administration to reduce or eliminate the tariffs.
Aides within the administration have also expressed wariness to suspend tariffs and risk appearing soft on China ahead of the November congressional elections.
The Biden administration on Monday unveiled the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which does not include any tariff reductions, in a bid to reassert US leadership on economic issues in the region.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
MORE THAN BUZZ: The chip designer said it has received numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips, as it works to expand beyond smartphones MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would ship the first 5G chips for vehicles to customers in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the year, as it moves to expand the reach of its 5G chips beyond smartphones. The Hsinchu-based chip designer said it has been developing 5G chips for connected vehicles over the past few years, targeting applications such as telematics and in-vehicle information systems. “We are seeing demand for 5G technology from numerous makers of connected cars, including electric vehicle makers. We have obtained numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips with highly integrated features,” J.C. Hsu
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen
Covestro Taiwan Ltd (台灣科思創) yesterday launched a new research and development center that is to specialize in resin synthesis and fiberoptic coating after its parent company, Covestro AG, acquired a resins business from Royal DSM, it said. The German company in September 2020 agreed to buy the resins and functional materials business from Royal DSM for about 1.61 billion euros (US$1.69 billion), corporate data showed. The Dutch company’s local units, such as Covestro Resins (ROA) Ltd (帝昇) and Covestro Resins (Taiwan) Ltd (新力美), are next month to be integrated into Covestro Taiwan Ltd, with their employees continuing resins development, Covestro Taiwan said. The