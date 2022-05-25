US must be ‘strategic’ on China tariffs: trade chief

Bloomberg





The US must be “strategic” when it comes to a decision on whether to remove China tariffs, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) said a day after US President Joe Biden mentioned he would review Trump-era levies as consumer prices surge.

“With respect to the tariffs, our approach as with everything in this relationship, is to be strategic,” Tai said yesterday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We have to keep our eye on the ball in terms of how to effectively realign the US-China trade and economic relationship.”

Tai would not say whether the administration would remove the tariffs, or give a time frame for making a decision.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AP

“All options are on the table in terms of how we address our short-term economic needs, but our eye must be on the ball with respect to the medium and long-term needs for the United States to realign this economic and trade relationship,” she said.

Biden on Monday said he is considering removing some of the tariffs and would talk with US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen about it after returning to the US from Asia.

Tai earlier this month said that while relief from US tariffs on China is one option under consideration to confront the fastest inflation in four decades, the duties should be studied in the context of broader economic policy.

She dismissed March research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics, which estimated that eliminating a wide array of tariffs, including those on Chinese goods, could reduce inflation by 1.3 percentage points.

Her comments contrasted with Yellen, who last month suggested the US is open to scaling back the widespread Trump-era tariffs on merchandise imports from China to help provide relief to Americans.

While Yellen has tended to focus more on the cost that tariffs impose on US consumers, Tai has highlighted the leverage that they provide at the negotiating table.

The Biden administration earlier this month also took the first step toward a review of tariffs on more than US$300 billion in Chinese imports, which is required to prevent them from automatically expire in July. Some economists, lawmakers and the US Chamber of Commerce have pressured the administration to reduce or eliminate the tariffs.

Aides within the administration have also expressed wariness to suspend tariffs and risk appearing soft on China ahead of the November congressional elections.

The Biden administration on Monday unveiled the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which does not include any tariff reductions, in a bid to reassert US leadership on economic issues in the region.