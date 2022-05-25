About 10 percent of employees in Taiwan plan to change jobs in the coming 12 months, while 22 percent intend to ask for a pay raise, both lower than the global averages of 20 percent and 35 percent respectively, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan said yesterday.
The figures are from PwC’s “Global Workforce Hopes and Fears” survey of 52,195 workers in 44 countries and territories — one of the biggest surveys of the global workforce.
The findings suggest that a phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation” would continue, as employees worldwide want better pay, more control over how they work and professional fulfillment, PwC said.
Photo: CNA
Wage pressure is highest in the tech sector, where 44 percent of employees surveyed plan to ask for a raise, while the ratio is lowest in the public sector at 25 percent, it said.
Higher pay is the top motivator for seeking a new job (71 percent), followed by wanting a fulfilling job (69 percent) and wanting to truly be themselves at work (66 percent), the global survey said.
For Taiwanese workers, monetary compensation, wanting to truly be themselves at work, and feeling cared for physically and psychologically top the list of concerns, PwC Taiwan said.
“There is a tremendous need for business to do more to improve the skills of workers,” PwC global chairman Bob Moritz said.
Workers are also becoming more interested in their employers’ impact on the economy, climate and society, PwC said.
Fifty-three percent, of workers said it was important that their employer is transparent about their impact on the environment, and 65 percent said transparency about health and safety was critical, the survey found.
Sixty percent said transparency about economic impact was important, followed by diversity and inclusion efforts at 54 percent.
Women were 7 percentage points less likely than men to say they are fairly rewarded financially, but still 7 percentage points less likely to ask for a raise, the survey said, adding that women were also 8 percentage points less likely to ask for a promotion.
The feeling of dissatisfaction is deeper in Taiwan, where female workers are 12 percentage points less likely to say they are fairly rewarded financially and only 9 percent would ask for a raise, compared with 31 percent for Taiwanese men, PwC Taiwan said.
One of the most important drivers of polarization is skills, as workers who have highly valued skills that are in short supply in their countries are more likely to feel satisfied with their job, feel listened by their supervisors, and have money left over after paying their bills, PwC said.
Fifty-four percent of workers globally said their job can be done remotely, higher than 41 percent in Taiwan, PwC Taiwan said, adding that 63 percent prefer partially remote working arrangements and their employers are working to accommodate the wishes.
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have to meet expectations for a hybrid working environment, decent pay and fulfilling jobs to recruit and retain talent, PwC Taiwan said.
