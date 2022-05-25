Tsai touts ‘golden decade’ for tech

Staff writer, with CNA





The government will continue to work with the private sector to usher in a new “golden decade” for Taiwan’s technology industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday at the opening of Computex at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1.

The information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to play a major role in the advancement of economic development, and is also key to promoting the digital transformation of other industries, Tsai said in her opening remarks.

She also lauded the highly resilient and competitive semiconductor ecosystem the country has built over the past four decades, ranging from foundry and IC design to packaging and testing.

From second left, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman James Huang, President Tsai Ing-wen, Taipei Computer Association chairman Paul Peng and other guests attend the opening ceremony of the Computex trade show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 yesterdy. Photo: CNA

In the future, cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, will be highly dependent on semiconductors, she said.

Taiwan must continue to leverage its strength in high-end hardware manufacturing so the ICT industry can further expand its applications into smart machinery and smart medical care, with the aim of making Taiwan’s economy more internationally competitive, she said.

The government will continue to work with the private sector to promote the nation’s digital transformation, drive economic development and usher in another golden decade for the country’s technology industry, Tsai said.

Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) and the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會), Computex resumed its physical exhibition this year after a hiatus of two years. The event runs until Friday.

Alongside the physical show, the virtual Computer Cyberworld also opened yesterday and will run until June 30, TAITRA said, adding that about 400 foreign and local companies are showcasing their products at 1,000 booths at the two trade fairs.

A special online platform, Computex DigitalGo, has been set up to help connect an estimated 3,000 overseas buyers to Taiwanese suppliers, TAITRA said.