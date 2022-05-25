The government will continue to work with the private sector to usher in a new “golden decade” for Taiwan’s technology industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday at the opening of Computex at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1.
The information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to play a major role in the advancement of economic development, and is also key to promoting the digital transformation of other industries, Tsai said in her opening remarks.
She also lauded the highly resilient and competitive semiconductor ecosystem the country has built over the past four decades, ranging from foundry and IC design to packaging and testing.
In the future, cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, will be highly dependent on semiconductors, she said.
Taiwan must continue to leverage its strength in high-end hardware manufacturing so the ICT industry can further expand its applications into smart machinery and smart medical care, with the aim of making Taiwan’s economy more internationally competitive, she said.
The government will continue to work with the private sector to promote the nation’s digital transformation, drive economic development and usher in another golden decade for the country’s technology industry, Tsai said.
Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) and the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會), Computex resumed its physical exhibition this year after a hiatus of two years. The event runs until Friday.
Alongside the physical show, the virtual Computer Cyberworld also opened yesterday and will run until June 30, TAITRA said, adding that about 400 foreign and local companies are showcasing their products at 1,000 booths at the two trade fairs.
A special online platform, Computex DigitalGo, has been set up to help connect an estimated 3,000 overseas buyers to Taiwanese suppliers, TAITRA said.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
MORE THAN BUZZ: The chip designer said it has received numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips, as it works to expand beyond smartphones MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would ship the first 5G chips for vehicles to customers in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the year, as it moves to expand the reach of its 5G chips beyond smartphones. The Hsinchu-based chip designer said it has been developing 5G chips for connected vehicles over the past few years, targeting applications such as telematics and in-vehicle information systems. “We are seeing demand for 5G technology from numerous makers of connected cars, including electric vehicle makers. We have obtained numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips with highly integrated features,” J.C. Hsu
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen
Covestro Taiwan Ltd (台灣科思創) yesterday launched a new research and development center that is to specialize in resin synthesis and fiberoptic coating after its parent company, Covestro AG, acquired a resins business from Royal DSM, it said. The German company in September 2020 agreed to buy the resins and functional materials business from Royal DSM for about 1.61 billion euros (US$1.69 billion), corporate data showed. The Dutch company’s local units, such as Covestro Resins (ROA) Ltd (帝昇) and Covestro Resins (Taiwan) Ltd (新力美), are next month to be integrated into Covestro Taiwan Ltd, with their employees continuing resins development, Covestro Taiwan said. The