The government is to inject NT$3 billion (US$101.3 million) into a newly established relief fund for restaurants severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the original budget is running low, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The ministry unveiled the NT$600 million relief fund on Monday last week to subsidize restaurants that are struggling to stay afloat as an increasing number of local COVID-19 infections scare away customers.
The ministry has received 6,000 applications within five days of the program’s launch, approaching the budget’s limit.
Photo: CNA
“Generally speaking, the Cabinet supports the [budget] increase. We hope the size will reach that scale [NT$3 billion] this week,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Computex show in Taipei yesterday.
With the injection of funds, the ministry would be able to keep accepting new applications for review, Wang said.
The ministry would pay 50 percent of overall promotional spending once the applications are approved.
Sales at restaurants, beverage stores and food service providers dipped 5.8 percent year-on-year and 11.1 percent month-on-month to NT$62 billion last month, snapping six consecutive months of growth, ministry data showed.
Restaurants bore the brunt last month, with sales falling 6.9 percent annually to NT$51.2 billion. That represented a monthly decline of 11.9 percent.
A surge of 5.6 percent in dining costs also deterred people from eating at restaurants, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said by telephone on Monday.
Restaurant sales are expected to fall to between NT$49.6 billion and NT$51.1 billion this month, representing an annual decline of 1.2 percent or an increase of 1.8 percent, Huang said.
The figures take into account a lower comparison base in May last year, when the nation entered a large-scale lockdown, he said.
In the first four months of this year, sales at restaurants, beverage stores and institutional food service providers rose 2.4 percent year-on-year to NT$279.5 billion, ministry data showed. Restaurant sales rose 1.8 percent annually to NT$234.6 billion during the period.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
MORE THAN BUZZ: The chip designer said it has received numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips, as it works to expand beyond smartphones MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would ship the first 5G chips for vehicles to customers in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the year, as it moves to expand the reach of its 5G chips beyond smartphones. The Hsinchu-based chip designer said it has been developing 5G chips for connected vehicles over the past few years, targeting applications such as telematics and in-vehicle information systems. “We are seeing demand for 5G technology from numerous makers of connected cars, including electric vehicle makers. We have obtained numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips with highly integrated features,” J.C. Hsu
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen
Covestro Taiwan Ltd (台灣科思創) yesterday launched a new research and development center that is to specialize in resin synthesis and fiberoptic coating after its parent company, Covestro AG, acquired a resins business from Royal DSM, it said. The German company in September 2020 agreed to buy the resins and functional materials business from Royal DSM for about 1.61 billion euros (US$1.69 billion), corporate data showed. The Dutch company’s local units, such as Covestro Resins (ROA) Ltd (帝昇) and Covestro Resins (Taiwan) Ltd (新力美), are next month to be integrated into Covestro Taiwan Ltd, with their employees continuing resins development, Covestro Taiwan said. The