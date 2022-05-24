Tencent’s Ma airs frustration over China’s slowdown

‘ZERO COVID’: The usual publicity-shy CEO reposted an op-ed criticizing economists, academics and netizens for ignoring the harsh impact of the policy on the economy

Bloomberg





Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) billionaire cofounder Pony Ma (馬化騰) shared a viral opinion piece on the economic costs of China’s strict “zero COVID” measures, in a rare show of frustration after his company struggled to grow during the first quarter.

Ma, usually reluctant to step into the spotlight, reposted the column on his semi-public WeChat feed over the weekend. From the long piece — which called out economists, academics and even average Internet users for dismissing the economic impact of Beijing’s harsh COVID measures — Ma extracted a short segment that accused Chinese Internet users of taking online service providers like Tencent for granted, saying netizens would rather see those businesses go bankrupt than conduct layoffs or let their staff work overtime.

“This is a really vivid description,” the Tencent CEO commented, according to a screengrab of a WeChat post that Bloomberg News verified with people in Ma’s WeChat circle.

A woman walks past a Tencent Holdings Ltd building in Shanghai on March 22. Photo: Bloomberg

He went on to quote the article: “But of course, if their meal orders come 10 minutes late, they would be cursing the delivery guys.”

Ma lifted that quote from a long opinion piece originally posted on Friday by history author Zhang Mingyang (張明揚), entitled “Apart from Hu Xijin (胡錫進), no one else cares about the economy.”

That column referred to comments by Hu, the influential former editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times.

Hu had previously suggested that the economic costs of containing the virus should not exceed the public-health benefits.

Ironically, the former newspaper editor had also commented on Zhang’s column after it was widely shared across the Chinese social media sphere — he called it sensationalist clickbait.

China’s top leaders this month warned against questioning Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) “zero COVID” strategy.

The politburo’s supreme seven-member Standing Committee pledged to “fight against any speech that distorts, questions or rejects our country’s COVID-control policy,” state broadcaster China Central Television said.

Ma expressed no further judgement on the overall article himself. However, that the boss of China’s most valuable company shared the post made waves on the Chinese Internet. Representatives for Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

Tencent reported revenue growth all but evaporated in the three months ended March, walloped by sweeping government restrictions, as well as lockdowns across the country. Executives said this quarter could be even worse, as a quarantine covering much of Shanghai hammered commercial payments and ad spending.

The country’s largest tech corporations have resigned themselves to a new era of low growth, more than a year into a Chinese government crackdown that’s engulfed every Internet arena from e-commerce to gaming and online education.

Companies from Tencent to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) have reduced headcount and streamlined laggard businesses, among other measures, to improve margins and control costs.