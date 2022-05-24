The unemployment rate last month dropped 0.04 percentage points to 3.62 percent, as more first-time jobseekers landed positions and fewer people lost work to business downsizing and closures, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said yesterday.
The latest unemployment data, gathered from April 10 to April 16, when daily COVID-19 cases stood between 500 and 1,300, do not reflect the effect of surging cases on the job market, agency Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
“We saw a mild advance in the number of people who work for fewer than 35 hours per week, and we will pay close attention to any changes,” Chen said.
Photo: CNA
Restaurants, hotels and travel agencies have encouraged employees to use annual leave to deal with a business slowdown, and said they would introduce unpaid leave programs if hardships endure.
Many people have been avoiding non-essential activity since daily infections surpassed 60,000 earlier this month.
The jobless rate reached 3.68 percent after seasonal adjustments, a 0.02 percentage dip from one month earlier, the agency said.
The retreat came after the number of first-time jobseekers declined by 2,000, and people quitting or losing work due to downsizing or closures fell by 1,000 each, it said.
The government allows many business sectors to maintain normal operations in an attempt to coexist with the virus, lending support to the job market, Chen said, adding that negative effects from this approach might appear later this month.
People who work fewer than 35 hours per week grew from 203,000 in March to 234,000 last month. As of May 15, 15,013 employees from 2,369 firms used unpaid leave.
The Ministry of Labor has revived wage subsidy programs to mitigate the financial burden of workers on unpaid leave and let them receive occupational training.
By educational status, 5.17 percent of university graduates were unemployed, followed by high-school graduates at 3.35 percent and people with graduate degrees at 2.68 percent, the agency said.
By age, 12.26 percent of people aged 20 to 24 were unemployed, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 8.11 percent, the 25-to-29 age group at 6.1 percent and the 30-to-34 age group at 3.6 percent, it said.
Taiwan’s unemployment rate of 3.62 percent is lower than Hong Kong’s 5.5 percent, but higher than South Korea’s 3 percent and Japan’s 2.6 percent, Germany’s 2.9 percent and the US’ 3.3 percent, government data showed.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen