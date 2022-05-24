MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would ship the first 5G chips for vehicles to customers in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the year, as it moves to expand the reach of its 5G chips beyond smartphones.
The Hsinchu-based chip designer said it has been developing 5G chips for connected vehicles over the past few years, targeting applications such as telematics and in-vehicle information systems.
“We are seeing demand for 5G technology from numerous makers of connected cars, including electric vehicle makers. We have obtained numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips with highly integrated features,” J.C. Hsu (徐敬全), MediaTek vice president in charge of wireless communications, told a media briefing in Taipei.
Photo: Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg
“We expect the chips to be on the market by the end of this year. First, in the Asia-Pacific market and next year, they should be available in Europe. We have made quite good progress,” Hsu said.
Smartphone chips are the company’s biggest revenue contributor, accounting for about 60 percent.
With multiple revenue sources, the company said it was sticking to its annual revenue growth target of 20 percent and that 5G chip shipments would remain unchanged.
“There is buzz about market demand, but we believe there is also a clear trend of increasing 5G penetration,” MediaTek chief financial officer David Ku (顧大為) said. “In addition to smartphones, other MediaTek business groups are growing.”
Ku’s remarks came after TF International Securities (天風國際證券) analyst Kuo Ming-chi (郭明錤) wrote on Twitter yesterday that MediaTek has slashed 5G chip orders by between 30 and 35 percent for delivery in the fourth quarter.
Kuo attributed the order cuts to sluggish demand from almost all Chinese smartphone vendors, from Xiaomi Corp (小米) to Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀).
MediaTek’s rival, Qualcomm Inc, has had orders for chips used in high-end 5G phones increase by as much as 15 percent in the second half of this year, Kuo said.
MediaTek yesterday launched its first 5G chip, the Dimensity 1050 system-on-chip (SoC), that supports mmWave and sub-6GHz technologies.
The chip, which deploys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s ( 台積電) ultra-efficient 6-nanometer technology, is to be available next quarter, it said.
MediaTek said telecoms are balking at deploying networks that support mmWave technology due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
The technology is only commercially available in North America, leaving the penetration of mmWave technology at only 10 percent of all 5G technology worldwide, it said.
China is not showing any interest in installing base stations that support mmWave technology, it added.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen