European shares rose on Friday, with a boost from defensive sectors after hopes of an economic recovery in major trading partner China were bolstered by more central bank stimulus, although they still ended the week in the red.
China’s central bank cut its five-year loan prime rate by a larger-than-expected 15 basis points (bps), boosting global market sentiment even as COVID-19 cases in Shanghai climbed again.
Travel and tourism stocks, financial services, healthcare and utilities led gains in Europe, rising 1.5 percent to 2 percent, lifting the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.73 percent to 431.10.
However, the main index was down 0.55 percent over the week.
“It is not surprising perhaps that we have a little bit of a bounce today given the good news from China overnight and as we have had some very negative days this week,” said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital.
Global stock markets saw another volatile week as recession fears gripped investors after weak Chinese retail sales data and dismal results from big US retailers highlighted the impact of surging inflation.
Over the week, European retail and food and beverage stocks lost 2.2 percent and about 5 percent, respectively, while miners outperformed, rising 4.4 percent.
Data earlier in the day showed British retail sales jumped unexpectedly last month, but the outlook for consumer spending remained resolutely downbeat as the cost-of-living crunch intensifies.
“The unexpected upturn in retail sales could be viewed as a positive sign that the consumer isn’t as bruised as other data suggests, but digging into April’s figures, the big uptick in food and drink spend in supermarkets might indicate that people are choosing their kitchen tables over pubs and restaurants as they look to save money,” AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said in a note.
The UK’s FTSE 100 index added 1.19 percent to 7,389.98, declining 0.38 percent from a week earlier.
Separate data showed a record rise in German producer prices last month, as the Ukraine war pushed up energy costs.
Eurozone money markets ramped up their bets on a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) in July that would bring the bank’s policy rate to zero percent.
“We think these price pressures will continue to build in the coming months,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.
“That in turn informs our view that the ECB will want to move rapidly to tighten policy. We are forecasting a 25bp rate hike in July, but as we argue here, there is a growing chance that the ECB kicks off with a 50bp hike,” Kenningham said.
Luxury stocks took a hit as Richemont slumped 13.1 percent, as the company struck a cautious note over growth in China after its full-year profit disappointed.
Other luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, Christian Dior and Hugo Boss lost 1.3 to 2.2 percent.
material SHORTAGE: Even as workers are about to return, Quanta lacks operating supplies, while Pegatron reported its lowest revenues in 11 quarters, the companies said Taiwan’s major Apple Inc supplier cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which assembles MacBooks, expects a 20 percent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a squeeze on margins this quarter due to the lockdown, a company representative said on Friday during an earnings call. The impact from supply chain disruptions could last until the end of the year, she said. The company’s Shanghai factory has been operating under tight restrictions since the middle of last month,
The US and the EU were yesterday to announce a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said. Top US officials are visiting the French scientific hub of Saclay for a meetup of the Trade and Technology Council, created last year as China increasingly exerts its technology clout. US officials acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has broadened the council’s scope, but said the Western bloc still has its eye on competition from China. The two sides will announce an “early warning system” for semiconductors supply disruptions, hoping to avoid excessive competition between Western powers
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the