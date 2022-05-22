Asian markets on Friday saw a sustained bump following China’s decision to lower a key benchmark rate, injecting optimism among traders that it could boost the world’s second-largest economy after it has been battered by COVID-19.
Downcast earning reports from retailers this week have heightened uncertainty in the world markets at a time of rising interest rates, surging energy prices, China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Wall Street on Thursday took a beating, adding to its very bad week as the markets reacted to back-to-back earnings misses from Walmart Inc and Target Corp, which revealed difficulties managing rising costs, as well as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.
On Friday morning, China’s central bank announced that it would lower its five-year loan prime rate — a key interest rate governing how lenders base their mortgage rates — from 4.6 percent to 4.45 percent.
The move would help reduce mortgage costs, serving as a boost for demand as China undergoes a property slump and its economy bleeds from congestion at ports and the closure of factories due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
It is “without doubt a positive in terms of raising the market’s sentiment,” said Niu Chunbao, fund manager at Shanghai Wanji Asset Management.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX rose 0.78 percent to 16,144.85, up 1.97 percent from a week earlier. Turnover totaled NT$197.899 billion (US$6.67 billion).
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.27 percent to 26,739.03, increasing 1.18 percent weekly, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.93 percent to 1,877.37, posting a weekly gain of 0.71 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index increased 1.6 percent to 3,146.57, up 2.02 percent on the week, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index led the rally, gaining 2.96 percent to 20,717.24, and posting a weekly jump of 4.11 percent.
In Seoul, the KOSPI rose 1.81 percent to 2,639.29, increasing 1.35 percent from a week earlier.
India’s SENSEX surged 2.91 percent to 54,326.39, gaining 2.9 percent weekly, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.15 percent to 7,145.6, posting a weekly increase of 1 percent.
Robust fiscal stimulus “is also expected” from the Chinese government given persistent headwinds to growth, said Chaoping Zhu (朱超平), a Shanghai-based global market strategist with JP Morgan Asset Management.
“In addition to the conventional approaches including infrastructure investment and tax deduction, direct subsidies or cash payout to consumers may be adopted to stabilize domestic demand and employment,” he said.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
material SHORTAGE: Even as workers are about to return, Quanta lacks operating supplies, while Pegatron reported its lowest revenues in 11 quarters, the companies said Taiwan’s major Apple Inc supplier cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which assembles MacBooks, expects a 20 percent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a squeeze on margins this quarter due to the lockdown, a company representative said on Friday during an earnings call. The impact from supply chain disruptions could last until the end of the year, she said. The company’s Shanghai factory has been operating under tight restrictions since the middle of last month,
The US and the EU were yesterday to announce a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said. Top US officials are visiting the French scientific hub of Saclay for a meetup of the Trade and Technology Council, created last year as China increasingly exerts its technology clout. US officials acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has broadened the council’s scope, but said the Western bloc still has its eye on competition from China. The two sides will announce an “early warning system” for semiconductors supply disruptions, hoping to avoid excessive competition between Western powers
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the