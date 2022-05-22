Asia shares up on China rate cut

AFP, HONG KONG





Asian markets on Friday saw a sustained bump following China’s decision to lower a key benchmark rate, injecting optimism among traders that it could boost the world’s second-largest economy after it has been battered by COVID-19.

Downcast earning reports from retailers this week have heightened uncertainty in the world markets at a time of rising interest rates, surging energy prices, China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Wall Street on Thursday took a beating, adding to its very bad week as the markets reacted to back-to-back earnings misses from Walmart Inc and Target Corp, which revealed difficulties managing rising costs, as well as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

On Friday morning, China’s central bank announced that it would lower its five-year loan prime rate — a key interest rate governing how lenders base their mortgage rates — from 4.6 percent to 4.45 percent.

The move would help reduce mortgage costs, serving as a boost for demand as China undergoes a property slump and its economy bleeds from congestion at ports and the closure of factories due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

It is “without doubt a positive in terms of raising the market’s sentiment,” said Niu Chunbao, fund manager at Shanghai Wanji Asset Management.

In Taiwan, the TAIEX rose 0.78 percent to 16,144.85, up 1.97 percent from a week earlier. Turnover totaled NT$197.899 billion (US$6.67 billion).

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.27 percent to 26,739.03, increasing 1.18 percent weekly, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.93 percent to 1,877.37, posting a weekly gain of 0.71 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index increased 1.6 percent to 3,146.57, up 2.02 percent on the week, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index led the rally, gaining 2.96 percent to 20,717.24, and posting a weekly jump of 4.11 percent.

In Seoul, the KOSPI rose 1.81 percent to 2,639.29, increasing 1.35 percent from a week earlier.

India’s SENSEX surged 2.91 percent to 54,326.39, gaining 2.9 percent weekly, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.15 percent to 7,145.6, posting a weekly increase of 1 percent.

Robust fiscal stimulus “is also expected” from the Chinese government given persistent headwinds to growth, said Chaoping Zhu (朱超平), a Shanghai-based global market strategist with JP Morgan Asset Management.

“In addition to the conventional approaches including infrastructure investment and tax deduction, direct subsidies or cash payout to consumers may be adopted to stabilize domestic demand and employment,” he said.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA