Wall Street mixed after punishing week

REGULAR OCCURRENCE: Warning signs from retailers added to fears about the economy, with all three major US indices closing down for yet another week

Reuters





Wall Street ended Friday mixed after a volatile session that saw Tesla Inc slump and other growth stocks also lose ground.

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ logged their seventh straight week of losses, their longest losing streak since the end of the dotcom bubble in 2001, while the Dow posted its eighth consecutive weekly decline, its longest since 1932 during the Great Depression.

Worries about surging inflation and rising interest rates have pummeled the US stock market this year, with danger signals from Walmart Inc and other retailers this week adding to fears about the economy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: AP

The S&P 500 spent most of the session in negative territory and at one point was down just more than 20 percent from its Jan. 3 record high close, before ending down 18 percent from that level and flat for the day. Closing down 20 percent from that record level would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bear market since reaching that January high.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, Tesla tumbled 6.4 percent after chief executive officer Elon Musk denounced as “utterly untrue” claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

Other megacap stocks also fell, with Google-owner Alphabet Inc down 1.3 percent and Nvidia Corp losing 2.5 percent.

Pfizer rose 3.6 percent, helping the S&P 500 avoid a loss for the day.

Recent disappointing forecasts from big retailers Walmart Inc, Kohl’s Corp and Target Inc have rattled market sentiment, adding to evidence that rising prices have started to hurt the purchasing power of US consumers.

Traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next month and in July.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.01 percent to end the session at 3,901.36 points.

The NASDAQ declined 0.3 percent to 11,354.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 percent to 31,261.90 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 3.05 percent, the Dow lost 2.9 percent and the NASDAQ declined 3.82 percent.

About two-thirds of S&P 500 stocks are down 20 percent or more from their 52-week highs.

Volume on US exchanges was 13.0 billion shares, compared with a 13.5 billion average over the past 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 48 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 11 new highs and 353 new lows.