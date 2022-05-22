Wall Street ended Friday mixed after a volatile session that saw Tesla Inc slump and other growth stocks also lose ground.
The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ logged their seventh straight week of losses, their longest losing streak since the end of the dotcom bubble in 2001, while the Dow posted its eighth consecutive weekly decline, its longest since 1932 during the Great Depression.
Worries about surging inflation and rising interest rates have pummeled the US stock market this year, with danger signals from Walmart Inc and other retailers this week adding to fears about the economy.
Photo: AP
The S&P 500 spent most of the session in negative territory and at one point was down just more than 20 percent from its Jan. 3 record high close, before ending down 18 percent from that level and flat for the day. Closing down 20 percent from that record level would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bear market since reaching that January high.
Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, Tesla tumbled 6.4 percent after chief executive officer Elon Musk denounced as “utterly untrue” claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Other megacap stocks also fell, with Google-owner Alphabet Inc down 1.3 percent and Nvidia Corp losing 2.5 percent.
Pfizer rose 3.6 percent, helping the S&P 500 avoid a loss for the day.
Recent disappointing forecasts from big retailers Walmart Inc, Kohl’s Corp and Target Inc have rattled market sentiment, adding to evidence that rising prices have started to hurt the purchasing power of US consumers.
Traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next month and in July.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.01 percent to end the session at 3,901.36 points.
The NASDAQ declined 0.3 percent to 11,354.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 percent to 31,261.90 points.
For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 3.05 percent, the Dow lost 2.9 percent and the NASDAQ declined 3.82 percent.
About two-thirds of S&P 500 stocks are down 20 percent or more from their 52-week highs.
Volume on US exchanges was 13.0 billion shares, compared with a 13.5 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 48 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 11 new highs and 353 new lows.
material SHORTAGE: Even as workers are about to return, Quanta lacks operating supplies, while Pegatron reported its lowest revenues in 11 quarters, the companies said Taiwan’s major Apple Inc supplier cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which assembles MacBooks, expects a 20 percent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a squeeze on margins this quarter due to the lockdown, a company representative said on Friday during an earnings call. The impact from supply chain disruptions could last until the end of the year, she said. The company’s Shanghai factory has been operating under tight restrictions since the middle of last month,
The US and the EU were yesterday to announce a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said. Top US officials are visiting the French scientific hub of Saclay for a meetup of the Trade and Technology Council, created last year as China increasingly exerts its technology clout. US officials acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has broadened the council’s scope, but said the Western bloc still has its eye on competition from China. The two sides will announce an “early warning system” for semiconductors supply disruptions, hoping to avoid excessive competition between Western powers
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the