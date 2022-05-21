US President Joe Biden yesterday opened his trip to Asia with a focus on the US tech sector, touring a Samsung Electronics Co computer chip plant in South Korea that is to serve as model for a US$17 billion semiconductor factory that the electronics company is building outside Austin, Texas.
The visit is also a nod to one of Biden’s key domestic priorities of increasing the supply of chips. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of automobiles, kitchen appliances and other goods.
Previewing the trip aboard Air Force One, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Samsung’s investment in Texas would mean “good-paying jobs for Americans and, very importantly, it will mean more supply chain resilience.”
Greeting Biden at the plant in Pyeongtaek was South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee.
Part of the chip shortage is the result of strong demand as much of the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, but virus outbreaks and other challenges also caused the closure of semiconductor plants.
US government officials have estimated that chip production would not be at the levels they would like until early next year.
Global chip sales totaled US$151.7 billion during the first three months of this year, a 23 percent jump from the same period last year, Semiconductor Industry Association data showed.
More than 75 percent of global chip production comes from Asia. That is a possible vulnerability that the US hopes to protect against through more domestic production and government investment in the sector through a bill being negotiated in the US Congress.
The risk of Chinese aggression against Taiwan could possibly cut off the flow of high-end computer chips that are needed in the US for military equipment as well as consumer goods.
Similarly, North Korea has been test-firing ballistic missiles amid a COVID-19 outbreak, a possible risk to South Korea’s manufacturing sector should the brinksmanship escalate.
In terms of chip production, China leads the global market with a 24 percent share, followed by Taiwan (21 percent), South Korea (19 percent) and Japan (13 percent). Only 10 percent of chips are made in the US, Semiconductor Industry Association data showed.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
material SHORTAGE: Even as workers are about to return, Quanta lacks operating supplies, while Pegatron reported its lowest revenues in 11 quarters, the companies said Taiwan’s major Apple Inc supplier cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which assembles MacBooks, expects a 20 percent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a squeeze on margins this quarter due to the lockdown, a company representative said on Friday during an earnings call. The impact from supply chain disruptions could last until the end of the year, she said. The company’s Shanghai factory has been operating under tight restrictions since the middle of last month,
The US and the EU were yesterday to announce a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said. Top US officials are visiting the French scientific hub of Saclay for a meetup of the Trade and Technology Council, created last year as China increasingly exerts its technology clout. US officials acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has broadened the council’s scope, but said the Western bloc still has its eye on competition from China. The two sides will announce an “early warning system” for semiconductors supply disruptions, hoping to avoid excessive competition between Western powers
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the