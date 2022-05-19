INTERNET
Tencent revenue disappoints
Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) revenue missed estimates, after a sweeping government crackdown and Chinese economic malaise wiped out growth at the Internet behemoth. Revenue came in at 135.5 billion yuan (US$20.1 billion) for the first quarter, versus the 141.1 billion yuan average forecast. Growth decelerated for a seventh consecutive quarter, to the slowest pace since the Shenzhen company went public in 2004. Net income fell 51 percent to 23.4 billion yuan, down from the 29.3 billion yuan projected. Online advertising sales have been battered by China’s weakening economy and market competition, while COVID-19 lockdowns delayed cloud projects and cooled transactions, the company said.
ENERGY
Siemens eyes delisting unit
Siemens Energy AG is planning a bid for the shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA that it does not yet own, a long-speculated step in its efforts to turn around the troubled Spanish wind-turbine maker, people familiar with the matter said. Siemens Energy is preparing to make an all-cash offer in the next week with a view to delisting the firm, the people said on condition of anonymity. It owns 67 percent of Siemens Gamesa, which currently has a market value of 9.6 billion euros (US$10.1 billion), data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota left using well water
Toyota Motor Corp had used well water at its factories to avoid the impact of an industrial water supply disruption in central Japan, a spokesperson said yesterday. A leakage at a water facility in Aichi Prefecture had disrupted the industrial water supply, affecting more than 130 business establishments, local government officials said. Those establishments included firms and factories with ties to Toyota. Japan’s largest automaker was yesterday able to operate as usual, but was to continue to monitor the situation, the spokesperson said.
ELECTRONICS
Sony advances net-zero goal
Sony Group Corp yesterday brought forward its deadline for reaching carbon neutrality by a decade, saying that it is targeting net-zero emissions across its business by 2040. The electronics and entertainment firm said the decision was taken “as climate change risks become more apparent and serious worldwide, and the transition to a decarbonized society has become an urgent issue.” Sony said it wants its own factories to be carbon neutral by 2030, also a decade earlier than its previous goal, and plans to reach that target by saving energy and increasing its use of renewable energy sources.
APPAREL
Burberry hikes profitability
Burberry Group PLC boosted its profitability to the highest level in eight years as the UK trench coat maker benefited from efforts to make its brand more exclusive and pricey. The luxury goods maker yesterday said that its adjusted operating margin widened to 18.5 percent in its fiscal year ended on April 2. The company reiterated that revenue growth should be at a high single-digit percentage in the medium term. “Our outlook is dependent on the impact of COVID-19 and rate of recovery in consumer spending in mainland China,” the company said. Burberry said it would buy back ￡400 million (US$496.5 million) of shares this fiscal year.
