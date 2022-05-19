Shanghai is allowing more than 800 financial institutions to send employees back to the office under a closed-loop arrangement, as China’s financial hub slowly emerges from an unprecedented shutdown of more than six weeks.
A total of 864 entities, including the city’s foreign exchange, stocks and futures bourses, are allowed to resume on-site operations, a white list notice dated on Tuesday said.
State banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行), and the China offices of HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Fidelity International are among the first batch.
Photo: AP
Shanghai is gradually easing a lockdown that confined its 25 million people to their compounds for weeks.
At least hundreds of traders, bankers and fund managers have been living in their offices since late March after employers rushed to call staff back ahead of the lockdown.
The latest development means that more financial professionals could be asked to sleep on makeshift beds in offices, potentially swapping out those who have been stationed there for almost two months.
The white list is to be updated on a weekly basis to add more firms.
Banks must submit a list of the employees that they need to ensure operations to local authorities for approval, before getting work permits issued by the city’s big data center, the notice said.
Staff then present the permits to local community officials along with a negative rapid test result before being released from their neighborhood.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision
material SHORTAGE: Even as workers are about to return, Quanta lacks operating supplies, while Pegatron reported its lowest revenues in 11 quarters, the companies said Taiwan’s major Apple Inc supplier cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which assembles MacBooks, expects a 20 percent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a squeeze on margins this quarter due to the lockdown, a company representative said on Friday during an earnings call. The impact from supply chain disruptions could last until the end of the year, she said. The company’s Shanghai factory has been operating under tight restrictions since the middle of last month,