Shanghai opens for more bankers

Bloomberg





Shanghai is allowing more than 800 financial institutions to send employees back to the office under a closed-loop arrangement, as China’s financial hub slowly emerges from an unprecedented shutdown of more than six weeks.

A total of 864 entities, including the city’s foreign exchange, stocks and futures bourses, are allowed to resume on-site operations, a white list notice dated on Tuesday said.

State banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行), and the China offices of HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Fidelity International are among the first batch.

Medical personnel swab residents for COVID-19 tests in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Shanghai is gradually easing a lockdown that confined its 25 million people to their compounds for weeks.

At least hundreds of traders, bankers and fund managers have been living in their offices since late March after employers rushed to call staff back ahead of the lockdown.

The latest development means that more financial professionals could be asked to sleep on makeshift beds in offices, potentially swapping out those who have been stationed there for almost two months.

The white list is to be updated on a weekly basis to add more firms.

Banks must submit a list of the employees that they need to ensure operations to local authorities for approval, before getting work permits issued by the city’s big data center, the notice said.

Staff then present the permits to local community officials along with a negative rapid test result before being released from their neighborhood.