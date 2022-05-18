World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Jobless rate slips to 3.7%

The unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 in the first three months of this year, but soaring inflation led to the biggest annual fall in real earnings excluding bonuses since 2013, official figures showed yesterday. The jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent, and the 1.257 million people out of work was less than the 1.295 million job vacancies on offer for the first time on record. Total pay in the first quarter rose 7 percent from a year earlier, while regular pay excluding bonuses rose only slightly more than expected by 4.2 percent. Adjusted for inflation, regular pay was 2 percent lower than a year earlier, the biggest fall since the three months to September 2013, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

White House slams Bezos

The White House on Monday uncharacteristically lashed out at Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, after he openly criticized the fiscal and economic policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. “It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class,” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said. “It’s also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the president met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees,” he added. Bates was referring to Biden’s recent White House meeting with Amazon Labor Union president Christian Smalls, which caused a shock last month when it became the company’s first labor union in the US. Biden has recently encouraged increasing taxes on wealthy corporations as a means of fighting rampant US inflation, an idea which seemed to irk the Amazon billionaire. “Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” Bezos wrote on Twitter.

INDIA

Wholesale prices hit 15.08%

Wholesale inflation soared to the highest in more than three decades last month as Russia’s war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruptions pushed up input costs for producers. Wholesale prices rose 15.08 percent from a year earlier, the highest since September 1991, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed yesterday. “The high print is mainly because of fuel and power, but it will take some time for this component to come down,” State Bank of India chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said. “High oil prices would likely continue even after the war comes to an end.” Figures last week showed retail inflation for the same month jumped to an eight-year high.

CHINA

Bond reporting suspended

The nation’s main bond trading platform for foreign investors has quietly stopped providing data on their transactions, a move that might heighten concerns about transparency in the US$20 trillion debt market after record outflows. Daily trades by overseas investors were last provided for May 11 by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), people familiar with the matter said. The data showed sizable net foreign outflows that day, with some selling also seen for most days last month April, the people said. It is unclear why CFETS stopped publishing the figures, which are typically updated one day later, the people said. There was also no indication of whether the move was temporary or related to the lockdown of Shanghai.