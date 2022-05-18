UNITED KINGDOM
Jobless rate slips to 3.7%
The unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 in the first three months of this year, but soaring inflation led to the biggest annual fall in real earnings excluding bonuses since 2013, official figures showed yesterday. The jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent, and the 1.257 million people out of work was less than the 1.295 million job vacancies on offer for the first time on record. Total pay in the first quarter rose 7 percent from a year earlier, while regular pay excluding bonuses rose only slightly more than expected by 4.2 percent. Adjusted for inflation, regular pay was 2 percent lower than a year earlier, the biggest fall since the three months to September 2013, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
White House slams Bezos
The White House on Monday uncharacteristically lashed out at Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, after he openly criticized the fiscal and economic policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. “It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class,” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said. “It’s also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the president met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees,” he added. Bates was referring to Biden’s recent White House meeting with Amazon Labor Union president Christian Smalls, which caused a shock last month when it became the company’s first labor union in the US. Biden has recently encouraged increasing taxes on wealthy corporations as a means of fighting rampant US inflation, an idea which seemed to irk the Amazon billionaire. “Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” Bezos wrote on Twitter.
INDIA
Wholesale prices hit 15.08%
Wholesale inflation soared to the highest in more than three decades last month as Russia’s war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruptions pushed up input costs for producers. Wholesale prices rose 15.08 percent from a year earlier, the highest since September 1991, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed yesterday. “The high print is mainly because of fuel and power, but it will take some time for this component to come down,” State Bank of India chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said. “High oil prices would likely continue even after the war comes to an end.” Figures last week showed retail inflation for the same month jumped to an eight-year high.
CHINA
Bond reporting suspended
The nation’s main bond trading platform for foreign investors has quietly stopped providing data on their transactions, a move that might heighten concerns about transparency in the US$20 trillion debt market after record outflows. Daily trades by overseas investors were last provided for May 11 by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), people familiar with the matter said. The data showed sizable net foreign outflows that day, with some selling also seen for most days last month April, the people said. It is unclear why CFETS stopped publishing the figures, which are typically updated one day later, the people said. There was also no indication of whether the move was temporary or related to the lockdown of Shanghai.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision