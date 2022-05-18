Top baby formula makers Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Nestle SA have ramped up supplies to the US to resolve a shortage that has emptied shelves and caused panic among parents.
Baby formula aisles at US supermarkets have been decimated since top US manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, in February recalled formulas after complaints of bacterial infections.
ABBOTT RESUMPTION?
Abbott on Monday said it had reached an agreement with the US health regulator to resume production of baby formula at its Michigan plant, marking a major step toward resolving the nationwide shortage.
In the meantime, other baby formula makers have stepped up production and shipped extra supplies to the US.
Reckitt Benckiser is boosting baby formula production by about 30 percent and making more frequent deliveries to US stores, an executive said yesterday.
The company, which makes its US formula in three facilities in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota, has granted plants “unlimited overtime” to put in extra shifts, Robert Cleveland, senior vice president for North America and Europe Nutrition at Reckitt, said in an interview.
Prior to the Abbott recall, Reckitt supplied just more than one-third of the US infant formula market compared with Abbott’s roughly 44 percent.
Britain-based Reckitt said it now accounts for more than 50 percent of total baby formula supply in the country.
“We normally might pack an entire truck before we ship it. For timeliness, we’re not doing that. We’re packing it with as much product as we have and then we’re just getting it out the door,” Cleveland said.
NEW SUPPLIERS
The US will allow baby formula imports from foreign makers that do not usually sell their products there, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.
Nestle is flying baby formula supplies to the US from the Netherlands and Switzerland, the company said in an e-mailed statement yesterday.
The world’s largest packaged food group is moving Gerber baby food formula to the US from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby formula from Switzerland, it said.
“We prioritized these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies,” the company said. “Both products were already being imported, but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs.”
