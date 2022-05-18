China’s strict COVID-19 controls will hamper foreign investment into the country for years to come, as limits on travel block the pipeline for projects, American Chamber of Commerce China (AmCham) president Michael Hart said yesterday.
There are few signs that US firms are leaving the Chinese market, but the years-long process of research and due diligence for projects has been delayed, Hart said at an event launching the chamber’s annual report.
“We’re very concerned about the ongoing and future investment by US and other foreign companies into China because people can’t get access in terms of travel,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the COVID lockdown this year and the restrictions for the last two years are going to mean three, four, five years from now, we will see investment decline, most likely,” he said.
While much of the world has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, China has strictly limited flights into the country and insisted a “zero COVID-19” approach is necessary to prevent the country’s health resources from being overwhelmed.
The restrictions are also leading foreign companies with supply chains in China to look for alternative sources to reduce disruption, Hart said.
The chamber’s report cited market access restrictions, discriminatory regulations and intrusive cybersecurity requirements as among the main concerns of US businesses.
Last week, the chamber released a flash survey that warned of an “exodus” of foreign staff in China due to the COVID-19 measures and ongoing lockdowns, saying that 58 percent of members had decreased their revenue projections for the year.
European businesses are bracing for the next wave of disruption from COVID-19 outbreaks, with little chance of improvement likely until China increases vaccination rates, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday.
Data released on Monday showed the havoc wreaked on the economy by Shanghai’s lockdown and the curbs in dozens of other major cities, with retail sales and industrial output plunging at their fastest pace in more than two years in April.
The state planner said it would bolster support for manufacturers, the service sector and small firms to mitigate COVID-19’s impact.
A meeting convened by China’s top political consultative body with tech executives was also being closely watched for clues as to how far authorities would go in easing a regulatory crackdown on the sector that began in late 2020 and has weighed on growth.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision