China virus policy curbs investments: AmCham

‘ZERO COVID’: Pandemic restrictions in the past two years have delayed project research and due diligence, resulting in falling investments in three to five years

Reuters, SHENZHEN, China





China’s strict COVID-19 controls will hamper foreign investment into the country for years to come, as limits on travel block the pipeline for projects, American Chamber of Commerce China (AmCham) president Michael Hart said yesterday.

There are few signs that US firms are leaving the Chinese market, but the years-long process of research and due diligence for projects has been delayed, Hart said at an event launching the chamber’s annual report.

“We’re very concerned about the ongoing and future investment by US and other foreign companies into China because people can’t get access in terms of travel,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the COVID lockdown this year and the restrictions for the last two years are going to mean three, four, five years from now, we will see investment decline, most likely,” he said.

While much of the world has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, China has strictly limited flights into the country and insisted a “zero COVID-19” approach is necessary to prevent the country’s health resources from being overwhelmed.

The restrictions are also leading foreign companies with supply chains in China to look for alternative sources to reduce disruption, Hart said.

The chamber’s report cited market access restrictions, discriminatory regulations and intrusive cybersecurity requirements as among the main concerns of US businesses.

Last week, the chamber released a flash survey that warned of an “exodus” of foreign staff in China due to the COVID-19 measures and ongoing lockdowns, saying that 58 percent of members had decreased their revenue projections for the year.

European businesses are bracing for the next wave of disruption from COVID-19 outbreaks, with little chance of improvement likely until China increases vaccination rates, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday.

Data released on Monday showed the havoc wreaked on the economy by Shanghai’s lockdown and the curbs in dozens of other major cities, with retail sales and industrial output plunging at their fastest pace in more than two years in April.

The state planner said it would bolster support for manufacturers, the service sector and small firms to mitigate COVID-19’s impact.

A meeting convened by China’s top political consultative body with tech executives was also being closely watched for clues as to how far authorities would go in easing a regulatory crackdown on the sector that began in late 2020 and has weighed on growth.