FOOD AND BEVERAGE
McDonald’s short on fries
McDonald’s Taiwan yesterday announced that its restaurants would stop serving French fries as they run out of stock, because of global shipping issues. The fast-food chain said it had yet to calculate how many of its Taiwan branches would be unable to sell French fries in the coming days, but it expects them to gradually resume sales of fries staring on Friday.
EQUITIES
TAIEX up despite US losses
The TAIEX yesterday staged a rally, with the bellwether electronics sector continuing to steam ahead as investors ignored overnight losses among tech stocks in the US, dealers said. Despite the upturn, turnover remained thin, as many investors continued to worry about volatility in US markets because the US Federal Reserve is considering more rate hikes, they said. The TAIEX ended up 155.05 points, or 0.98 percent, at 16,056.09. Turnover totaled NT$206.791 billion (US$6.96 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$858 million in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The electronics sector rose 1.53 percent and the semiconductor sub-index soared 1.97 percent, while the financial sector lost 0.45 percent and the transportation sector fell 1.90 percent, the exchange’s data showed.
EQUITIES
Listed firms’ revenue rises
The combined revenue of the 946 companies listed on the nation’s main board increased 14.74 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to NT$9.26 trillion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. Combined pretax profit grew 27.11 percent to NT$1.18 trillion over the period, it said, adding that the 946 listed companies do not include financial holding companies. Container shippers, semiconductor firms and electronic components suppliers posted the biggest growth in profit last quarter, the exchange said. Taiwan Land Development Corp (台灣土地開發) and Billionton Systems Inc (互億科技) failed to submit their first-quarter financial results to the exchange by Monday as required by the financial regulators, it added.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang profit up 466%
Auto parts supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) reported that its pretax profit surged 466 percent to NT$205 million last month from a year earlier, its best April performance since 2020, the company said in a statement on Monday. In the first four months of this year, pretax profit expanded 72 percent year-on-year to NT$592 million, which translated into pretax earnings per share of NT$0.98, while revenue grew 14 percent year-on-year to NT$6.82 billion in the January to April period, it said. The company said it is speeding up production to cope with a rebound in customer demand, and is gearing up to develop new products for electric vehicles to grasp new business opportunities.
EQUITIES
Chinese tech shares jump
Chinese tech stocks rose as traders bet that a key meeting yesterday between the nation’s top regulators and corporate giants would result in Beijing dialing back its year-long clampdown on the industry. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 5.78 percent, its biggest increase this month. A turnaround in the tech sector might be already under way. On Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts upgraded a number of tech firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) to overweight from underweight, just two months after deeming the sector “uninvestable.”
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision