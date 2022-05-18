Taiwan Business Quick Take

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

McDonald’s short on fries

McDonald’s Taiwan yesterday announced that its restaurants would stop serving French fries as they run out of stock, because of global shipping issues. The fast-food chain said it had yet to calculate how many of its Taiwan branches would be unable to sell French fries in the coming days, but it expects them to gradually resume sales of fries staring on Friday.

EQUITIES

TAIEX up despite US losses

The TAIEX yesterday staged a rally, with the bellwether electronics sector continuing to steam ahead as investors ignored overnight losses among tech stocks in the US, dealers said. Despite the upturn, turnover remained thin, as many investors continued to worry about volatility in US markets because the US Federal Reserve is considering more rate hikes, they said. The TAIEX ended up 155.05 points, or 0.98 percent, at 16,056.09. Turnover totaled NT$206.791 billion (US$6.96 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$858 million in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The electronics sector rose 1.53 percent and the semiconductor sub-index soared 1.97 percent, while the financial sector lost 0.45 percent and the transportation sector fell 1.90 percent, the exchange’s data showed.

EQUITIES

Listed firms’ revenue rises

The combined revenue of the 946 companies listed on the nation’s main board increased 14.74 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to NT$9.26 trillion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. Combined pretax profit grew 27.11 percent to NT$1.18 trillion over the period, it said, adding that the 946 listed companies do not include financial holding companies. Container shippers, semiconductor firms and electronic components suppliers posted the biggest growth in profit last quarter, the exchange said. Taiwan Land Development Corp (台灣土地開發) and Billionton Systems Inc (互億科技) failed to submit their first-quarter financial results to the exchange by Monday as required by the financial regulators, it added.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit up 466%

Auto parts supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) reported that its pretax profit surged 466 percent to NT$205 million last month from a year earlier, its best April performance since 2020, the company said in a statement on Monday. In the first four months of this year, pretax profit expanded 72 percent year-on-year to NT$592 million, which translated into pretax earnings per share of NT$0.98, while revenue grew 14 percent year-on-year to NT$6.82 billion in the January to April period, it said. The company said it is speeding up production to cope with a rebound in customer demand, and is gearing up to develop new products for electric vehicles to grasp new business opportunities.

EQUITIES

Chinese tech shares jump

Chinese tech stocks rose as traders bet that a key meeting yesterday between the nation’s top regulators and corporate giants would result in Beijing dialing back its year-long clampdown on the industry. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 5.78 percent, its biggest increase this month. A turnaround in the tech sector might be already under way. On Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts upgraded a number of tech firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) to overweight from underweight, just two months after deeming the sector “uninvestable.”