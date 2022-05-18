Aleees signs technology licensing deal with US firm

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co (Aleees, 立凱電能), a Taiwanese supplier of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials used in electric vehicle batteries, yesterday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with an unspecified US company on technology licensing of LFP materials for batteries.

Under the memorandum, Aleees would grant licensed LFP and lithium manganese iron phosphate technology to the US company, it said in a statement.

Aleees would also provide the US company with technical information and technical support services to facilitate its development of a cathode material production plant in the US, the statement said.

“The collaboration will help establish a localized, integrated supply chain of LFP lithium-ion battery materials for US end customers, strengthening the competitiveness of the local LFP battery supply chain in the US, and reducing the huge commercial risk for US companies that are overly dependent on foreign supply of LFP materials at present,” Aleees said.

The Taiwanese firm said it could not identify the US company or details of the collaboration for the time being due to contractual obligations.

It said its US counterpart is a subsidiary of a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, and the two parties have agreed to release relevant information on July 1.

Aleees’ combined revenue increased 163 percent annually in the first four months of the year to NT$151 million (US$5.08 million), after its revenue last month surged 257 percent year-on-year to NT$44.49 million, company data showed.

However, the company posted net losses of NT$101 million for the first quarter of the year, or losses per share of NT$1.69.

The company said that its first-quarter losses were less than its net losses of NT$112 million for the previous quarter, suggesting that its operations are healthy.