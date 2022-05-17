Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX rises on US rally

Taiwanese shares yesterday closed higher after a rally on US markets, but the gains were limited amid fears that volatility might return due to anticipated interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector continued a technical rebound from the previous session led by semiconductor heavyweights. However, the transportation and financial sectors fell, limiting the rally on the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 68.50 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,901.04. Turnover totaled NT$238.97 billion (US$8.02 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$1.67 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The electronics index rose 0.91 percent and the semiconductor sub-index ended up 1.33 percent, while the transportation sector fell 2.44 percent and the financial sector lost 0.60 percent, exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreign investor sales rise

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$45.09 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$19.36 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$782.94 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), while the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), it added. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$19.93 trillion, or 40.55 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Zhen Ding annual profit up

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎科技), which makes printed circuit boards (PCBs) for handsets and laptop PCs, last week reported net profit of NT$1.87 billion for the first quarter of the year, down 61.54 percent from the previous quarter, but up 97.57 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$1.98, the highest first-quarter figure in the firm’s history. The deferred production for some handset PCB and notebook PCB orders from the second half of last year helped contribute to mild sales growth last quarter, which stood at NT$33.92 billion, the company said. Slowing demand for handset and laptop PCBs from a major US brand as well as the effects of lockdowns in Shanghai and Kunshan in China are expected to affect the company’s business performance this quarter, while the yuan’s rapid depreciation against the US dollar should help raise margins, analysts said.

HONG KONG

Firms request extension

Dozens of companies in the territory requested last-minute extensions on a deadline that expired on Sunday to release their audited annual results, allowing them to avoid trading suspensions. At least 33 companies have filed for waivers with the Hong Kong Exchange, filings showed, with most of them citing COVID-19-related disruptions for the delay. The firms include distressed Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co (廣州富力地產), whose auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP resigned last month. The bourse has said it would consider such applications on a case-by-case basis.