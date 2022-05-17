EQUITIES
TAIEX rises on US rally
Taiwanese shares yesterday closed higher after a rally on US markets, but the gains were limited amid fears that volatility might return due to anticipated interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector continued a technical rebound from the previous session led by semiconductor heavyweights. However, the transportation and financial sectors fell, limiting the rally on the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 68.50 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,901.04. Turnover totaled NT$238.97 billion (US$8.02 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$1.67 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The electronics index rose 0.91 percent and the semiconductor sub-index ended up 1.33 percent, while the transportation sector fell 2.44 percent and the financial sector lost 0.60 percent, exchange data showed.
EQUITIES
Foreign investor sales rise
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$45.09 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$19.36 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$782.94 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), while the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), it added. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$19.93 trillion, or 40.55 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
ELECTRONICS
Zhen Ding annual profit up
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎科技), which makes printed circuit boards (PCBs) for handsets and laptop PCs, last week reported net profit of NT$1.87 billion for the first quarter of the year, down 61.54 percent from the previous quarter, but up 97.57 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$1.98, the highest first-quarter figure in the firm’s history. The deferred production for some handset PCB and notebook PCB orders from the second half of last year helped contribute to mild sales growth last quarter, which stood at NT$33.92 billion, the company said. Slowing demand for handset and laptop PCBs from a major US brand as well as the effects of lockdowns in Shanghai and Kunshan in China are expected to affect the company’s business performance this quarter, while the yuan’s rapid depreciation against the US dollar should help raise margins, analysts said.
HONG KONG
Firms request extension
Dozens of companies in the territory requested last-minute extensions on a deadline that expired on Sunday to release their audited annual results, allowing them to avoid trading suspensions. At least 33 companies have filed for waivers with the Hong Kong Exchange, filings showed, with most of them citing COVID-19-related disruptions for the delay. The firms include distressed Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co (廣州富力地產), whose auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP resigned last month. The bourse has said it would consider such applications on a case-by-case basis.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to subsidize employees’ purchases of TSMC shares by covering 15 percent of investments, the chipmaker’s latest effort to recruit and retain talent. Employees of TSMC and its fully owned subsidiaries would be allowed to allocate 15 to 20 percent of their monthly salary for share purchases, based on a company employee stock purchase plan, the chipmaker told the Taipei Times. The plan is to take effect in August or September, it said. The board also approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
PRODUCTION VALUE: The institute said production value of the foundry sector is expected to grow 28 percent this year after TSMC posted record revenue for April The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday raised its growth forecast for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, expecting production value to expand about 19.4 percent to NT$4.88 trillion (US$164.24 billion) this year, primarily aided by stronger growth from foundry companies amid a chip crunch. That means the output of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry would again outpace that of its global peers, which collectively are expected to grow 10.4 percent this year, ITRI said. The institute three months ago estimated that the production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry would grow 17.7 percent annually to NT$4.81 trillion this year, compared with NT$4.08 trillion last year. The
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a