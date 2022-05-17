A Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau official holds a wedding gift in the city’s Fengshan District yesterday. The city government is to offer limited-edition glass bottles as wedding gifts to couples who register for marriage at the city’s household registration offices on Friday. The date “520” is pronounced similarly to the words “I love you” in Mandarin.
Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to subsidize employees’ purchases of TSMC shares by covering 15 percent of investments, the chipmaker’s latest effort to recruit and retain talent. Employees of TSMC and its fully owned subsidiaries would be allowed to allocate 15 to 20 percent of their monthly salary for share purchases, based on a company employee stock purchase plan, the chipmaker told the Taipei Times. The plan is to take effect in August or September, it said. The board also approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
PRODUCTION VALUE: The institute said production value of the foundry sector is expected to grow 28 percent this year after TSMC posted record revenue for April The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday raised its growth forecast for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, expecting production value to expand about 19.4 percent to NT$4.88 trillion (US$164.24 billion) this year, primarily aided by stronger growth from foundry companies amid a chip crunch. That means the output of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry would again outpace that of its global peers, which collectively are expected to grow 10.4 percent this year, ITRI said. The institute three months ago estimated that the production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry would grow 17.7 percent annually to NT$4.81 trillion this year, compared with NT$4.08 trillion last year. The
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a