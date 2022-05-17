Ministry offers aid for restaurants, food and beverage outlets

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that it has launched a subsidy program to help restaurants and food and beverage (F&B) operators that have been hit hard by the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan.

Given the rising number of infections, people have increasingly shifted to buying takeout or using food delivery services rather than dining in, dealing a sharp blow to many restaurants, and food and beverage operators, the ministry said in a statement.

To ease the impact on this sector, the program, which took effect yesterday, offers restaurants or food and beverage operators up to NT$100,000 each in subsidies if they present a feasible marketing plan to promote consumption, such as offering preferential discounts, marketing campaigns and advertising proposals, it said.

People wait for takeouts outside a Din Tai Fung restaurant in Taipei on May 8. Photo: CNA

The ministry said it would subsidize 50 percent of the marketing expenses of each affected business.

Applicants have until June 15 to apply for the subsidy.

Any catering business with a physical store that is tax registered can apply for the subsidy, it added.

Businesses that issue uniform invoices can receive a subsidy of up to NT$100,000, while those that are exempt from issuing uniform invoices can receive up to NT$20,000, the ministry said.

To help restaurants, and food and beverage operators better understand the subsidy program, the ministry plans to hold presentations in northern, central and southern Taiwan on Friday, it said.

Applicants can visit the subsidy application Web site at moeadsc.tw/, or call the service hotline at (02) 2698-5809 or (02) 2698-5810.