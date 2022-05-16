Gasoline prices to drop for fifth consecutive week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would cut gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, the fifth consecutive week of price decreases.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations fall to NT$30.2, NT$31.7 and NT$33.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel drops to NT$28 per liter, CPC said in a statement.

CPC made the price cuts after a drop in international crude oil prices last week, when Saudi Arabia said it would lower prices for shipments to Asia next month, as well as the company’s implementation of a stabilization mechanism on domestic fuel prices.

Based on the state-run company’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week fell 0.97 percent from a week earlier, CPC said.

Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would decrease to NT$30.2, NT$31.7 and NT$33.7 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$27.8 per liter, it said in a separate statement.

Global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week, with market sentiment affected by Hungary’s opposition to EU sanctions against Russian oil, a strengthening US dollar against six major currencies, and Russia’s reduction of gas supplies to Europe, Formosa said.