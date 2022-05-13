Yang Ming posts record first-quarter net profit

HIGH DEMAND: Container shippers Evergreen Marine and Wan Hai Lines also reported record profits due to robust cargo demand and higher freight rates

Container shipper Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday reported a record net profit of NT$60.86 billion (US$2.04 billion) in the first quarter, up 148 percent from NT$24.51 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$17.35, up from NT$7.49 a year earlier, it said.

The shipper attributed the profit growth to robust cargo demand and higher freight rates, which pushed revenue to expand 71 percent annually to NT$106.7 billion, it said in a statement.

Yang Ming said its gross profit advanced 142 percent to NT$75 billion and operating profit rose 148 percent to NT$72.3 billion in the first quarter.

Last week, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the nation’s largest container shipper, also posted a record net profit of NT$101 billion in the first quarter, up 180 percent year-on-year, with EPS expanding from NT$7.04 to NT$19.16 over the period.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運), which focuses on the Asian market, also posted a record net profit of NT$40.61 billion last quarter, up 185 percent from a year earlier, with EPS widening to NT$16.64 from NT$6.62 a year earlier.