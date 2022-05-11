World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Household spending dips

Household spending dipped 2.3 percent in March from a year earlier as the cost of fuel and other items surge, though the fall was smaller than expected. The decline was the first since December last year and due in part to the comparison with a sharp rise in spending a year earlier. The decline was smaller than the market consensus of a 3.2 percent drop, and came after a 1.1 percent rise in February and a 6.9 percent surge in January. Analysts have warned that the pace of nominal wage increases in the nation is unlikely to track rising prices, dampening spending appetites.

UKRAINE

Economic plunge forecast

The economy is to plunge by almost one-third this year as the Russian invasion drags on, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said in a report forecasting a steeper decline than the 20 percent contraction it predicted in March. The EU is considering the issuance of joint debt to finance the country’s long-term reconstruction, which might end up costing hundreds of billions of euros, an EU official familiar with the plan said. The National Bank of Ukraine yesterday said that it had increased its portfolio of domestic war bonds to 100 billion hryvnia (US$3.39 billion) amid the war with Russia.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault to expand Mobilize

Renault SA set targets to expand its Mobilize car-sharing business as the struggling French firm tries to close a chapter on operations in Russia. The brand, which currently generates losses, is to achieve double-digit margins for each category of services by 2027, it said yesterday. Renault is sticking to its goal for Mobilize to make up one-fifth of group revenue by the end of this decade. In a sign of potential deeper changes to come, the automaker also announced closer cooperation with Chinese auto giant Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車), which is buying a 34 percent stake in Renault’s South Korean unit.

CHEMICALS

Bayer profit increases

German chemicals giant Bayer AG yesterday reported recorded net profit of 3.3 billion euros (US$3.5 billion) through the first three months of the year, up from 2.1 billion euros in the same period last year. The improvement came on the back of stronger sales, with revenue climbing to 14.6 billion euros in the first quarter, from 12.3 billion euros last year. Top-line progress was driven by Bayer’s agricultural division, where revenue rose by 22 percent year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros. Sales of seeds and pesticides grew by double-digits in all regions “mainly due to price increases” for its products, Bayer said in a statement.

TOBACCO

Philip Morris in talks

Philip Morris International Inc is in talks to acquire Swedish Match, the companies said on Monday, in a deal that would boost Philip Morris’ smokeless offerings. While they confirmed the negotiations, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, both companies said that there was no guarantee of a transaction. The Wall Street Journal described the negotiations as “advanced talks” and said the deal could be valued at US$15 billion or more. Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and nicotine pouches.