JAPAN
Household spending dips
Household spending dipped 2.3 percent in March from a year earlier as the cost of fuel and other items surge, though the fall was smaller than expected. The decline was the first since December last year and due in part to the comparison with a sharp rise in spending a year earlier. The decline was smaller than the market consensus of a 3.2 percent drop, and came after a 1.1 percent rise in February and a 6.9 percent surge in January. Analysts have warned that the pace of nominal wage increases in the nation is unlikely to track rising prices, dampening spending appetites.
UKRAINE
Economic plunge forecast
The economy is to plunge by almost one-third this year as the Russian invasion drags on, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said in a report forecasting a steeper decline than the 20 percent contraction it predicted in March. The EU is considering the issuance of joint debt to finance the country’s long-term reconstruction, which might end up costing hundreds of billions of euros, an EU official familiar with the plan said. The National Bank of Ukraine yesterday said that it had increased its portfolio of domestic war bonds to 100 billion hryvnia (US$3.39 billion) amid the war with Russia.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault to expand Mobilize
Renault SA set targets to expand its Mobilize car-sharing business as the struggling French firm tries to close a chapter on operations in Russia. The brand, which currently generates losses, is to achieve double-digit margins for each category of services by 2027, it said yesterday. Renault is sticking to its goal for Mobilize to make up one-fifth of group revenue by the end of this decade. In a sign of potential deeper changes to come, the automaker also announced closer cooperation with Chinese auto giant Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車), which is buying a 34 percent stake in Renault’s South Korean unit.
CHEMICALS
Bayer profit increases
German chemicals giant Bayer AG yesterday reported recorded net profit of 3.3 billion euros (US$3.5 billion) through the first three months of the year, up from 2.1 billion euros in the same period last year. The improvement came on the back of stronger sales, with revenue climbing to 14.6 billion euros in the first quarter, from 12.3 billion euros last year. Top-line progress was driven by Bayer’s agricultural division, where revenue rose by 22 percent year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros. Sales of seeds and pesticides grew by double-digits in all regions “mainly due to price increases” for its products, Bayer said in a statement.
TOBACCO
Philip Morris in talks
Philip Morris International Inc is in talks to acquire Swedish Match, the companies said on Monday, in a deal that would boost Philip Morris’ smokeless offerings. While they confirmed the negotiations, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, both companies said that there was no guarantee of a transaction. The Wall Street Journal described the negotiations as “advanced talks” and said the deal could be valued at US$15 billion or more. Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and nicotine pouches.
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate