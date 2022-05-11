Just a few years after banks helped create a gargantuan market for blank-check companies, they are pulling away from the deals, afraid of the risks.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is ending its involvement with most of the special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) it took public and pausing new US SPAC issuance, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Bank of America Corp scaled back work with some SPACs and could retreat further as it evaluates its policies surrounding the deals, people familiar with the matter said.
Their pullback follows an intense boom in the vehicles over the past couple of years, as financiers, politicians and celebrities piled into the deals that list on public stock exchanges to raise money so they can buy other companies.
However, new guidelines from the US Securities and Exchange Commission have sucked air out of the balloon, which was already rapidly deflating thanks to souring markets, jittery regulators and dwindling returns for the deals.
The recent concerns the banks have center around liability risks stemming from the new rules, which are aimed at tightening oversight on a market after it set back-to-back yearly records. The proposals would require SPACs to disclose more information about potential conflicts of interest and make it easier for investors to sue over false projections.
They also would require underwriters of a blank-check offering to also be underwriters of the SPAC’s subsequent purchase of a target firm, known as the de-SPAC.
That expansion of underwriter liability poses a greater risk for investment banks, law firms have said.
And so far, it has put the breaks on for Wall Street’s biggest banks with others expected to follow.
Citigroup Inc paused initial public offerings of new US SPACs until it gets more clarity on the potential legal risks posed by the guidelines, Bloomberg reported last month.
Goldman is retreating because of the proposed rules, although it might continue the advisory work with a small number of SPAC clients in rare cases.
Bank of America, which is also continuing selective work with some deals, has ended its relationships with some SPACs and been in discussions with clients on navigating the current environment, Bloomberg reported.
Together, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman accounted for more than 27 percent of US SPAC deals since the start of last year, overseeing about US$47 billion of the transactions, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
A SPAC works with its adviser even after going public to complete its merger with a target firm, known as the de-SPAC transaction. If it fails to complete that deal, it is forced to return capital to investors.
The recent retreat is likely to anger clients who had stepped up capital to get their SPACs off the ground and are still seeking takeover targets to complete their mergers.
It is unusual for a bank to withdraw from an active blank-check firm, because it typically works on the de-SPAC as well. The move risks leaving the sponsor of the SPAC — its client — in the lurch and unhappy.
US-listed SPACs raised US$679.3 million via initial public offerings last month, 89 percent less than the monthly average of US$5.95 billion in the past year, Bloomberg data showed.
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate