Foreign institutional investors have on the whole steered clear of India’s biggest share sale, deeming it too expensive given currency risks and the global market backdrop.

With just hours to go until the end of the subscription period for the US$2.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), foreign institutional funds have put in orders for merely 8 percent of the shares set aside for all institutional buyers.

While the anchor portion of the IPO drew in sovereign funds from Norway and Singapore, most of the shares went to domestic mutual funds.

“Foreign institutional investors have been pulling out heavily in the secondary market since October. The Fed [US Federal Reserve] rate hike and the recent slide in the rupee against the dollar further enhance risks of currency depreciation that can erode their asset price gains in India,” said Vidya Bala, head of research and cofounder at Chennai-based Primeinvestor.in.

“So there is little reason for them to participate in an IPO, large as it may be,” she said.

Dubbed India’s “Aramco moment” in reference to Gulf oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co’s US$29.4 billion listing in 2019 — the world’s largest — the float of LIC has ended up resembling the Aramco IPO not just in scale, but in its reliance on domestic investors after foreign buyers deemed the float too expensive.

LIC has been seeking to drum up interest with newspaper advertisements since the start of the year, seeking to take advantage of a retail investment boom in India.

India’s government had cut the fundraising of the IPO by about 60 percent as the war in Ukraine roiled markets, denting risk appetite, while rising US interest rates are putting foreign investors off emerging market stocks. It also cut the valuation it is seeking for the country’s oldest insurer, which would be worth 6 trillion rupees (US$77.5 billion) at the top of the price range.

While foreign investors have shunned the deal, retail buyers have been piling in.

Policyholders placed bids for over five times the shares reserved for them, while the employee portion received orders for four times the amount available, stock exchange data showed. Retail investors and policyholders receive discounts on the offer price.

Overall, the IPO has received orders for double the shares on offer, while the tranche for institutional investors is now fully sold.

Investors have also had concerns about LIC’s ability to keep market share as private insurers such as HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd expand.

The private sector has been on an aggressive expansion spree during the COVID-19 pandemic, growing new individual policy premiums while LIC struggles.

“Foreign institutional investors generally, have never been big on state-run companies as it is very difficult to make money off them,” Piper Serica Advisors Ltd fund manager Abhay Agarwal said. “For LIC, too, the government was unable to convincingly communicate to global investors that the insurer will prioritize the interest of shareholders and won’t function merely as a government entity.”