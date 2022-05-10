The European Central Bank (ECB) should start raising borrowing costs in July to prevent inflation expectations becoming de-anchored, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said.
“We are seeing signs of second-round effects,” Rehn said in an interview in Salzburg, Austria, where he attended the Global Europe seminar. “It’s important that we send a signal that these higher inflation expectations we are currently witnessing will not become entrenched.”
The Bank of Finland governor said it is “reasonable that we will rather sooner, in my view in July, start raising rates in line with our normalization of monetary policy, and would expect that when autumn comes, we would be at zero.”
Photo: Reuters
Faced with record inflation — driven partly by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — ECB officials are increasingly coalescing around a July rate increase, with even historically more dovish Governing Council members such as Rehn backing such a move.
The prospect of the first hike in more than a decade is stoking concerns of a blowout in the bond yields of weaker eurozone economies.
The ECB’s staff are designing a backstop that would be available to use against debt-market stress caused by shocks outside the control of individual governments.
What “we would have in our toolbox in reserve” is “a kind of instrument that would help to counter possible unwarranted fragmentation of financial conditions in Europe,” Rehn said.
Still, he said that he would make “the case for outlining certain principles of an instrument without creating yet a legal instrument, because we don’t know the precise nature of the crisis.”
The war in Ukraine is hampering the region’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECB is due to publish new economic projections next month after already lowering its growth forecasts in March.
“We are seeing some stagflation tendencies,” Rehn said.
The Governing Council should ensure that monetary decisions do not derail economic growth, but also avoid inflation from becoming entrenched, he added.
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate