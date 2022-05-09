Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation as the country imposes sweeping lockdowns to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.
Li instructed all government departments and regions to prioritize measures aimed at helping businesses retain jobs and weather the current difficulties, according to a statement late on Saturday that cited the premier’s comments in a nationwide teleconference on employment.
“Stabilizing employment matters to people’s livelihoods, it is also a key support for the economy to operate within a reasonable range,” Li said, urging businesses to resume production with pandemic prevention measures in place.
Photo: Reuters
China’s top leaders doubled down on the nation’s “zero COVID” strategy last week, warning against any attempts to question the lockdown approach, even as economic activity contracted sharply last month amid factory closures and supply-chain disruptions.
China reported about 4,380 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Shanghai, which has been under some form of lockdown for weeks, recorded 3,975 new infections, down from 4,000-plus daily infections earlier.
The financial hub announced on Saturday it would postpone entrance examinations for colleges and high schools until July, while some of the city’s biggest manufacturers have said they are trying to restart factories.
Beijing logged 62 new cases as authorities in the capital scramble to contain a wider spread. Its eastern Chaoyang district, home to embassies and offices of multinationals including Apple Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), ordered the closure of some businesses that provide non-essential services, such as gyms and movie theaters, to minimize infections.
Li said at the meeting that China would also promote the healthy development of Internet platform companies to support employment.
People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Chen Yulu (陳雨露) said the central bank would put a greater focus on stabilizing growth and increasing support for the real economy.
He also said authorities would help smaller banks increase their lending capability through the sale of perpetual bonds.
Separately, Hong Kong is to cut its economic growth forecast next week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said yesterday, citing pressures from the pandemic and the US Federal Reserve raising its interest rate.
With the likelihood of more raises this year and the US’ intention to reduce its balance sheet, global capital supply would be under pressure, Chan wrote on his blog.
Hong Kong’s small and medium-sized businesses, already faced with sluggish recovery under the pandemic, would be burdened with higher borrowing costs, the financial secretary said.
The Hong Kong government forecast real GDP growth for this year would be between 2 percent and 3.5 percent in February, when record numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths were reported as a result of an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Hong Kong’s economy contracted by 4 percent in the first quarter, with retail sales dropping 13.8 percent in March, Chan said.
Restaurants in the Asian financial hub reported revenue of HK$3.93 billion (US$500.65 million) for that month, the lowest figure since records started, he said.
“These figures all reflected the enormous impact from the fifth wave outbreak on the economy,” Chan said. “When domestic demand is still recovering, but risks from the external environment continue to grow, these are not ideal conditions for Hong Kong’s economy this year.”
The revised economic forecast is to be released next week, he said.
