Asia factory output rises, led by S Korea

CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains