CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, the fourth consecutive week of price decreases.
Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations would fall to NT$30.3, NT$31.8 and NT$33.8 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$28.1 per liter, CPC said in a statement.
Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would decline to NT$30.3, NT$31.8 and NT$33.8 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$27.9 per liter.
CPC said that it is implementing a price stabilization mechanism to absorb rising crude oil costs and lower domestic fuel prices, even though international crude oil prices increased last week.
Based on the state-run firm’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week rose 4.41 percent from a week earlier, CPC said.
China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index declined last month, the US Federal Reserve stepped up the pace of its rate hikes and the US dollar index continued to rise against major currencies, boosting global crude oil prices last week, CPC said.
Other factors weighing on the global oil market were the EU’s announcement of a phased embargo on Russian oil and OPEC’s decision to maintain a mild increase in crude oil output next month, Formosa said in a separate statement.
