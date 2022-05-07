Hundreds of workers at a technology factory in China clashed with authorities and flooded past isolation barriers after weeks under lockdown, a stunning breakdown in the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to contain COVID-19 infections.
The Shanghai factory, which is owned by Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) and makes devices for Apple Inc among others, has been operating under tight restrictions since the beginning of last month. In a video shared on social media, workers rushed through barriers and tangled with guards in white protective gear who tried to keep them inside.
Quanta employees confirmed that the clash occurred on Thursday evening. One worker said that people are worried about further tightening because there are positive COVID-19 cases on the premises.
The government is taking a central role in managing the plant’s operations, another employee said.
The incident underscores the rising challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) hardline strategy in containing the pandemic. The policy has threatened China’s economy, jeopardizing its ability to reach a target growth rate of 5.5 percent.
China’s strategy for minimizing damage to its economy amid the rolling lockdowns is for companies and factories to operate in a “closed loop” system, in which workers live and sleep on-site or in nearby accommodation that they are shuttled to. This has helped Shanghai restart production at more than 70 percent of its industrial manufacturing facilities.
However, it is unclear how long the closed loops can be sustained, given the resources required to feed and house thousands of workers at a time.
The majority of Japanese factories in Shanghai have not yet resumed operating despite the city’s assurances that production is getting back on track.
Tensions at the Quanta factory in the Songjiang District of Shanghai boiled over after workers tried to return to dormitories after their shifts, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.
More than 100 jumped over a gate and ran past staff without regard for their guidance, it said.
People are getting tired and frustrated under the controls, one of the workers said.
Operations at the facility returned to normal by yesterday morning, another worker said.
Quanta is a critical partner for Apple, generating more than 50 percent of its revenue from assembling MacBooks and other devices. The company also does work for HP Inc, Dell Technologies Inc and Microsoft Corp.
