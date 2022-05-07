The nation’s consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.38 percent last month, mainly due to increases in vegetable, fruit and daily necessity prices, marking the fastest growth over the past nine years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
It was the second consecutive month that the nation’s CPI surpassed 3 percent, and the ninth consecutive month that the index exceeded the 2 percent benchmark, the agency’s data showed.
Food prices rose 6.9 percent annually, with the costs of vegetables advancing 27 percent. Egg prices surged 21 percent because of bad weather, higher feeding costs and a low comparison base last year, the agency said, adding that the price of meat went up 5.9 percent.
Photo: CNA
The food and beverage index jumped 5.56 percent from a year earlier to 113, the highest over the past 12 months, the agency said.
Transportation prices climbed 5.01 percent on the back of a 14.92 percent increase in international energy prices and a 5.59 percent price rise in vehicles and scooter maintenance, the data showed.
Households spent an average NT$2,704 more on food and daily necessities, with an additional NT$423 being spent on eating out, NT$287 more on vegetables and NT$340 more on fuel, the data showed.
Households with lower incomes felt the pinch of rising inflation as food costs consist of a larger share of spending, the agency said.
Inflation for households with the lowest 20 percent of income rose 3.06 percent last month, lower than 2.88 percent for for those with the highest 20 percent of income, the agency’s data showed.
Even the core CPI, a more stable long-term price tracker that excludes price-volatile items such as vegetables and oil, last month showed a 2.53 percent increase, the highest over the past year, and cumulative core CPI grew 2.27 percent year-on-year for the first four months, the data showed.
Meanwhile, the average costs of 17 daily necessities considered essential by government — such as rice, flour, pork, chicken, eggs, sugar, milk and bread — rose 4.41 percent last month, the highest in 87 months, it showed.
Retail prices have been pushed up by the the war in Ukraine, and they are not likely to slow their rise in the near term, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said, citing international research bodies.
It is possible that CPI growth would remain above 3 percent this month, although it should not be as high as last month, the likely peak in the second quarter, Tsao said.
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday reiterated its positive outlook on business until 2025, as customers continue to show a strong interest in securing wafer supply by signing long-term supply agreements (LTAs). The Hsinchu-based company saw prepayments from LTAs swell to a record NT$33.11 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 15 percent from the end of last year, undeterred by growing uncertainty about macro environmental risks including impact from COVID-19 lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates, and higher energy and freight costs. “We continue to sign LTA contracts, especially for larger diameter wafers and advanced products, with 300-millimeter
CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains