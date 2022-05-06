TURKEY
Inflation hit 70% last month
The official inflation rate stood at nearly 70 percent last month, data showed yesterday, posing a huge challenge to the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The consumer price index rose by 69.97 percent year-on-year compared with 61.14 percent in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute calculated in a statement. Economists argue that many of the country’s social problems are attributable to Erdogan’s unconventional economic strategy. The higher rate of inflation is also attributable to a collapse in the lira, which has made energy imports much more expensive.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Arm’s Wu refuses to leave
Arm China yesterday said that its former CEO Allen Wu (吳雄昂) was refusing to relinquish his role despite being fired last week and that it would overhaul its communication system to protect against its misuse by Wu and his supporters. Arm Ltd announced on Friday last week that Wu was ousted as Arm China’s CEO and was replaced by two new co-CEOs. Arm China yesterday issued a statement on its official Sina Weibo account in which it said Wu has “refused to comply with the board’s decision, deliberately challenged the bottom line of law and refused to hand over his management duties.”
TECHNOLOGY
Watchdog probes Google
The Dutch consumer watchdog on Wednesday said that it had launched a preliminary investigation into Google over its Play store for apps, months after targeting fellow tech giant Apple Inc. The Match Group, which owns dating site Tinder, lodged a complaint saying that Google only allowed its own payment system to be used when purchasing apps, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said. The Netherlands fined Apple a total of 50 million euros (US$53 million) between January and March this year for similar conditions relating to payments on Apple’s App Store.
STEEL
ArcelorMittal profits soar
The world’s second-largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal yesterday reported a sharp rise in profits in the first quarter of the year as higher prices offset declining sales due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At US$4.1 billion, net profit soared 80 percent year-on-year in the January-to-March period, while revenues were up 34 percent at almost US$22 billion, the company said in a statement. The figures beat expectations from analysts surveyed by Factset. After suspending its Ukraine business at the outbreak of war, “we have slowly restarted operations, and are currently operating one of three blast furnaces,” ArcelorMittal added.
BANKING
SG revenue rises 17 percent
Societe Generale SA (SG) benefited from higher interest rates and market volatility in the first quarter of the year, helping offset rising costs as the French lender prepares to exit its Russian business. Revenue in the first three months rose 17 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, driven by its international banking operations, gains in French retail banking and across its investment banking units. At the same time, the Paris-based bank said yesterday that provisions for bad loans this year would be higher than it had expected, while the cost of its exit from Russia would affect a key measure of capital strength once completed.
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains