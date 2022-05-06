World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TURKEY

Inflation hit 70% last month

The official inflation rate stood at nearly 70 percent last month, data showed yesterday, posing a huge challenge to the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The consumer price index rose by 69.97 percent year-on-year compared with 61.14 percent in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute calculated in a statement. Economists argue that many of the country’s social problems are attributable to Erdogan’s unconventional economic strategy. The higher rate of inflation is also attributable to a collapse in the lira, which has made energy imports much more expensive.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Arm’s Wu refuses to leave

Arm China yesterday said that its former CEO Allen Wu (吳雄昂) was refusing to relinquish his role despite being fired last week and that it would overhaul its communication system to protect against its misuse by Wu and his supporters. Arm Ltd announced on Friday last week that Wu was ousted as Arm China’s CEO and was replaced by two new co-CEOs. Arm China yesterday issued a statement on its official Sina Weibo account in which it said Wu has “refused to comply with the board’s decision, deliberately challenged the bottom line of law and refused to hand over his management duties.”

TECHNOLOGY

Watchdog probes Google

The Dutch consumer watchdog on Wednesday said that it had launched a preliminary investigation into Google over its Play store for apps, months after targeting fellow tech giant Apple Inc. The Match Group, which owns dating site Tinder, lodged a complaint saying that Google only allowed its own payment system to be used when purchasing apps, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said. The Netherlands fined Apple a total of 50 million euros (US$53 million) between January and March this year for similar conditions relating to payments on Apple’s App Store.

STEEL

ArcelorMittal profits soar

The world’s second-largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal yesterday reported a sharp rise in profits in the first quarter of the year as higher prices offset declining sales due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At US$4.1 billion, net profit soared 80 percent year-on-year in the January-to-March period, while revenues were up 34 percent at almost US$22 billion, the company said in a statement. The figures beat expectations from analysts surveyed by Factset. After suspending its Ukraine business at the outbreak of war, “we have slowly restarted operations, and are currently operating one of three blast furnaces,” ArcelorMittal added.

BANKING

SG revenue rises 17 percent

Societe Generale SA (SG) benefited from higher interest rates and market volatility in the first quarter of the year, helping offset rising costs as the French lender prepares to exit its Russian business. Revenue in the first three months rose 17 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, driven by its international banking operations, gains in French retail banking and across its investment banking units. At the same time, the Paris-based bank said yesterday that provisions for bad loans this year would be higher than it had expected, while the cost of its exit from Russia would affect a key measure of capital strength once completed.